NASA Photos: See São Paulo, Rio and Curitiba illuminated – 07/20/2022 – Science

Raju Singh 15 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on NASA Photos: See São Paulo, Rio and Curitiba illuminated – 07/20/2022 – Science 0 Views

The ISS (International Space Station) Twitter profile published, this week, what the night lights of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba look like from space.

“Hello Brazil!”, read the post with the illuminated cities. See the images:

The photos were taken on the 4th of July, as the ISS orbited the planet at about 421 km from the ground.

In the photo of São Paulo, it is possible to distinguish the city of Guarulhos, which has darker tones and is on the right of the image. About 94% of the city of São Paulo already has LED street lighting, technology that gives a lighter tone to the lighting, compared to the older yellow lights, in addition to being more economical.

Before and after switching to LED lighting

Av. May 23, in São Paulo – Avener Prado/Folhapress

In the photo of Rio de Janeiro, it is possible to see lights on boats in Guanabara Bay.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

James Webb: Astronomer Releases Image of Spiral Galaxy Made with Super Telescope Data | Science

She reveals the mysteries of the spiral galaxy NGC 628already observed by the Hubble telescope …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved