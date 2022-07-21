NASA Photos: See São Paulo, Rio and Curitiba illuminated – 07/20/2022 – Science

The ISS (International Space Station) Twitter profile published, this week, what the night lights of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba look like from space.
“Hello Brazil!”, read the post with the illuminated cities. See the images:
The photos were taken on the 4th of July, as the ISS orbited the planet at about 421 km from the ground.
In the photo of São Paulo, it is possible to distinguish the city of Guarulhos, which has darker tones and is on the right of the image. About 94% of the city of São Paulo already has LED street lighting, technology that gives a lighter tone to the lighting, compared to the older yellow lights, in addition to being more economical.
Before and after switching to LED lighting
Av. May 23, in São Paulo – Avener Prado/Folhapress
In the photo of Rio de Janeiro, it is possible to see lights on boats in Guanabara Bay.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 MONTHS FOR BRL 1.90