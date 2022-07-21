Near Pumas, Dani Alves posts photo of Mexico icon | international football

No club since leaving Barcelona, right-back Daniel Alves gave an indication of his destiny this Wednesday. Or rather, “a sign”, as he wrote. The 39-year-old Brazilian published a photo of the painter Frida Kahlo, one of Mexico’s best-known figures. The player is close to a hit with Pumas.
Dani published the image of the painter, on her cell phone, next to her wife, model Joana Sanz, and the caption: “A sign”. Soon he provoked the reaction of the Mexican fans, who are waiting for the Brazilian’s arrival in the country’s football.
Shortly after, a Mexican broadcaster echoed Alves’ post asking him to reveal his fate soon. The player responded with a new reference to the country: “If they give me a good tequila, I’ll tell you!”
Daniel Alves posts a photo of his wife alongside an image of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo: side negotiates with Pumas, from Mexico — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Pumas’ interest in Dani Alves was publicized by Mexican and Catalan media and confirmed by ge. according to wowthe Brazilian side contacted coach Tite, of the Brazilian team, and received the coach’s approval to carry out the transfer.
In a recent interview, the Brazil coach praised the ex-Barcelona defender, but admitted concern for the player’s fate. Tite stated that his presence in the Selection would only be guaranteed if Dani Alves went to a competitive league.
At 39 years old, Alves is looking for a club where he is guaranteed to have minutes on the pitch. He wants to keep at a good level to continue with chances of being in the World Cup. In his recent spell at Barcelona, since January of this year, Daniel made 17 appearances, with one goal and four assists.
In addition to Pumas, Athletico-PR is another interested in the side. According to the player himself, the Hurricane would be the only club in Brazil where he would play at the moment. Since leaving Barça, Dani has been posting videos and images of his physical training at home.