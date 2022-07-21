Neto criticizes the sale of Gabriel Veron and mocks Palmeiras board: ‘Congratulations’

Neto was not satisfied with the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto. On social media, the presenter of the Band questioned the values of the negotiation and mocked the board of Palmeiras. Watch the video above.
– Ten million euros? Ten million euros? Did Palmeiras think it was a good deal? You are kidding me! Wow, what a thing! Congratulations on the sale. Magnificent sale. Corinthians sold poorly, right? He sold João Victor for eight. Congratulations, Duílio – Neto said in the Instagram stories.
Gabriel Veron is 19 years old and plays as a striker. The player was negatively marked by the Palmeiras fans after being caught drinking in a club. This season, Veron played 35 games, with two goals and six assists.