Neto criticizes the sale of Gabriel Veron and mocks Palmeiras board: ‘Congratulations’

Neto was not satisfied with the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto. On social media, the presenter of the Band questioned the values ​​of the negotiation and mocked the board of Palmeiras. Watch the video above.

Neto criticized the sale of Gabriel Veron (Reproduction/Neto/Instagram)

– Ten million euros? Ten million euros? Did Palmeiras think it was a good deal? You are kidding me! Wow, what a thing! Congratulations on the sale. Magnificent sale. Corinthians sold poorly, right? He sold João Victor for eight. Congratulations, Duílio – Neto said in the Instagram stories.

Gabriel Veron is 19 years old and plays as a striker. The player was negatively marked by the Palmeiras fans after being caught drinking in a club. This season, Veron played 35 games, with two goals and six assists.