New Civic Type R is the most powerful ever. What’s the potency? Honda didn’t say

Yadunandan Singh

The new Honda Civic Type R was finally revealed, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the first Civic Type R, but the Japanese brand has not revealed everything. For now we don’t know the numbers of what is already the fastest front-wheel drive on the Suzuka circuit.

We know that the new Civic Type R is equipped with an evolution of the previous generation engine (FK8) and Honda promises that it will be the “most powerful ever”. We recall that the Civic Type R that will cease to function declared 320 hp and 400 Nm.

Honda, however, detailed what it did to the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder to increase power and improve its response.

