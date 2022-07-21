New Civic Type R is the most powerful ever. What’s the potency? Honda didn’t say

The new Honda Civic Type R was finally revealed, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the first Civic Type R, but the Japanese brand has not revealed everything. For now we don’t know the numbers of what is already the fastest front-wheel drive on the Suzuka circuit.

We know that the new Civic Type R is equipped with an evolution of the previous generation engine (FK8) and Honda promises that it will be the “most powerful ever”. We recall that the Civic Type R that will cease to function declared 320 hp and 400 Nm.

Honda, however, detailed what it did to the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder to increase power and improve its response.

TO NOT LOSE: New Honda CR-V was unveiled in the USA. Coming to Europe in 2023



Previous (Left arrow key)



Next (Right arrow key)



Revised engine, box too

To offer more power to the new Civic Type R, Honda started by revising the turbo, which now has a more compact «body» to improve its efficiency.

In addition, the Japanese brand also revised the turbine, optimizing the number and shape of its blades to improve the boost and the airflow through the turbo.



Previous (Left arrow key)



Next (Right arrow key)

The engine is the same as the previous generation but is more powerful. We just don’t know how many horses he won.

Added to this is a revised exhaust system that has improved the power-to-weight ratio and torque and made the Civic Type R one of the cars with the highest specific power (horses per litre) in its class.

The climate control system has also been revised with a new radiator and the six-speed manual gearbox has been optimised. With a stiffer lever and improved travel, the Civic Type R’s case also received a rev-match (automatic high heel) revised.

To stop all the expected impetus of the hot hatch Japanese, we continue to have a Brembo signature braking system, improved over the previous generation.



Previous (Left arrow key)



Next (Right arrow key)



View to the height

Despite the secrecy about the numbers of the new Civic Type R, Honda had no “problems” in showing the final lines of its new hot hatch.

At the front we find a larger lower grille (to maximize airflow to the engine) and a new hood with a discreet air intake.



Previous (Left arrow key)



Next (Right arrow key)



Moving to the sides, the 19” rims in matt black and wider rear mudguards stand out. At the rear, the new diffuser, the triple exhaust and, above all, the huge wing that capture the attention.

As for the interior, it exchanges the sober atmosphere of the hybrid Civic that we know in Madrid for a typical Type R decoration where the color red reigns.



Previous (Left arrow key)



Next (Right arrow key)



According to Honda, the driving position is lower, helped by particularly light sports seats. The instrument panel has a specific graphic and the “Honda LogR” data collection system is updated and capable of sending the data collected by the many sensors present in the Civic Type R to a app.

Equipped with four driving modes — “Comfort”, “Sport”, “+R” and the new “Individual Mode” — the new Honda Civic Type R will be the last combustion-only model that the Japanese brand will sell in Europe.

Still without prices, the new Civic Type R will hit the European market in early 2023. Until then, we can only remember its predecessors.