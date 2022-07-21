Nubank (NUBR33) is expected to have a loss of US$ 32.5 million in 2Q22 and has urgency to turn a profit – Money Times

O Nubank (NUBR33) is streamlining its efficiency, as it has urgency to obtain profitsay Eduardo Rosman and the team at BTG Pactual. Analysts expect the bank to report a net loss of $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

According to BTG, the bank should see the growth of its Credit line slow down — mainly in the personal loan portfolio, where it has been increasing rates and adjusting limits — between April and June this year, due to the deterioration of the macro environment.

In the segment of credit cardsanalysts believe that portfolio expansion should remain strong, driven by new payment functionalities and the company’s Mexican subsidiary.

“Nubank’s recent announcements bring it one step closer to reducing its funding costs. Still, due to the worsening scenario in the risky segments to which the bank is most exposed, we still see negative asymmetry in the stock and we expect the price to remain volatile, and potentially pressured for the rest of this year”, assess the analysts.

despite liking the case of Nubank, BTG maintains a “neutral” recommendation for the bank’s shares.

Nubank publishes its balance sheet for the second quarter of the year on August 15th.

What to expect from Nubank in 2Q22?

In BTG’s analysis, provisions and the higher interest scenario continue to put pressure on Nubank’s gross margin in the second quarter of 2022.

Analysts estimate a gross margin around 31% — compared to 33% in the first quarter of this year — and a net loss of US$ 32.5 million — compared to $45.1 million in the previous quarter.

In addition, Rosman and team expect the bank to see a slight slowdown in customer acquisition between April and June. However, new expansions — especially in Mexico, where credit cards bring in more interest income than in Brazil — should gain share in net additions.

Along the same lines, the new credit card consumer financing products in Brazil have

gaining strength and should increase the share of assets that earn more interest.

Analysts also predict that Nubank will continue to gain ground in the consumer credit market. However, they say, growth should be more “cautious and vigilant”, especially in the personal loan portfolio, given the deterioration of the credit cycle.

In the second quarter, BTG expects credit origination similar to last quarter’s levels in absolute terms.

As for the default rate, analysts say that normalization should generate stronger deterioration in the long term. However, they see better performance in the short-term indices – from 15 to 90 days –, driven by less seasonality in the second quarter.

“The long-term outlook remains the same, but management understands that the overall picture has deteriorated. The bank is streamlining efficiency, cutting costs and adjusting fees, which shows the urgency to turn a profit,” say Rosman and analysts.

Finally, BTG states that the bank’s financing cost should begin to benefit from the recent changes in deposit remuneration ruleswhich combined with more in-app investment products, could reduce funding costs, particularly from 2023 onwards.

