Nubank releases purchase of cryptocurrencies through the app; see how to do the procedure

O Nubank Crypto, announced in May by fintech, has just been launched. Customers can now buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) from R$1. At first, the new service is available to 50 million Brazilians.

According to Nubank, the proposal is to facilitate people’s access to the cryptocurrency market, still little explored in the country. Movements can be performed directly through the application. The service can be found under the “Crypto” tab.

Crypto from BRL 1

The minimum value for the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies is R$ 1. In addition, the coins can be purchased partially, that is, the Nubank offers the option to buy small portions.

The possibility provides for attracting new investors and facilitating access to this type of business. After the cryptocurrency is sold, the money falls directly into the user’s account.

However, it is important to inform that the Nubank Crypto does not provide the sending or receiving of cryptocurrencies from other digital wallets.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

The feature is now available to all fintech customers. If it still hasn’t appeared in the app, try to update it. See how to buy cryptocurrencies by Nubank Next:

Access the Nubank app and click on “Crypto”; Choose between Bitcoin and Ether; Read the Terms and Conditions and accept; Enter your password; Enter the amount you want to invest; Check the amount of cryptos and confirm the purchase; Enter your password again and you’re done!

Nubank’s new silver card

O Nubank launched a new card, now aimed at corporate customers, with a debit and credit function. The new tool has a different design from the rest of fintech, having a silver color.

The self-employed, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) or small entrepreneurs who use the PJ account of the digital bank can apply for the new card, which, although physically different, works like the others.

According to fintech, the new credit card also has no annuity or maintenance charges. In addition, it is possible to monitor all transactions carried out with the tool through the application.

Nubank silver card

The new color makes it possible to differentiate between cards for individuals (purple) and cards for companies. The entrepreneur who owns both, can separate his cats in a more practical way.

This way, if you have an individual account, your card will be the purple one. On the other hand, if you have a PJ account from Nubank, just request your silver card. However, for this, you need to follow the requirements below:

Have a current card with a term close to expiration;

Never having asked for a card in the PJ account;

Lost or stolen card.

Finally, it is important to note that the applicant will be subject to credit analysis. Therefore, Nubank may or may not release the tool to the PJ. The card is being released gradually, but it should reach all users soon.