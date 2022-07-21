Nutrien buys Casa do Adubo in a retail expansion strategy in the country

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Nutrien buys Casa do Adubo in a retail expansion strategy in the country 2 Views

Sao Paulo – The largest global retailer of agricultural inputs and fertilizer manufacturer Nutrien yesterday announced an agreement to acquire Casa do Adubo, as part of its strategy to expand its retail business in Brazil.

The deal marks Nutrien’s sixth acquisition in Brazil since 2019, when it set a strategic goal of increasing its market share in a country vital to feeding a growing global population.

The purchase will cover 39 stores under the Casa do Adubo brand and 10 redistribution units under the Agrodistribuidor brand, which will expand Nutrien’s presence in Brazil from five to 13 states.

Nutrien did not disclose the financial terms of the Casa do Adubo deal. However, the Saskatoon, Canada-based company said it expects annual sales of its agricultural solutions unit in Latin America to rise to about $2.2 billion as a result of additional sales around $2.2 billion. 400 million.

After the deal closes, Nutrien expects to exceed its target of $100 million for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Brazil by 2023, the company added.

The transaction is pending approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) in Brazil and other customary closing conditions.

Upon approval and completion of the acquisition, Nutrien will have 180 commercial units in Latin America, including stores, experience centers, as well as five industrial plants and four fertilizer mixers.

Additionally, Nutrien will have more than 3,500 employees in the region, with more than 700 specialized consultants serving farmers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Klabin (KLBN11) will build a corrugated paper unit in SP, with a total investment of BRL 1.57 billion – Money Times

The Figueira Project will have the installation of two corrugators and nine printers, in addition …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved