Nutrien buys Casa do Adubo in a retail expansion strategy in the country

Sao Paulo – The largest global retailer of agricultural inputs and fertilizer manufacturer Nutrien yesterday announced an agreement to acquire Casa do Adubo, as part of its strategy to expand its retail business in Brazil.

The deal marks Nutrien’s sixth acquisition in Brazil since 2019, when it set a strategic goal of increasing its market share in a country vital to feeding a growing global population.

The purchase will cover 39 stores under the Casa do Adubo brand and 10 redistribution units under the Agrodistribuidor brand, which will expand Nutrien’s presence in Brazil from five to 13 states.

Nutrien did not disclose the financial terms of the Casa do Adubo deal. However, the Saskatoon, Canada-based company said it expects annual sales of its agricultural solutions unit in Latin America to rise to about $2.2 billion as a result of additional sales around $2.2 billion. 400 million.

After the deal closes, Nutrien expects to exceed its target of $100 million for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Brazil by 2023, the company added.

The transaction is pending approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) in Brazil and other customary closing conditions.

Upon approval and completion of the acquisition, Nutrien will have 180 commercial units in Latin America, including stores, experience centers, as well as five industrial plants and four fertilizer mixers.

Additionally, Nutrien will have more than 3,500 employees in the region, with more than 700 specialized consultants serving farmers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.