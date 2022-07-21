NY and European futures fall ahead of ECB decision; June fundraiser and more market affairs today

Futures in New York and European markets fell on Thursday morning (21), with investors anticipating the first rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) in more than a decade. The Japanese stock market posted modest gains after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates on hold, while Asia-Pacific markets closed with no clear direction.

ECB President Christine Lagarde’s interview (9:45 am) is also expected to stir markets as it could signal more aggressive tightening in the coming months.

Still on the European radar, Russia has resumed gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, allaying fears of gas disruption to the continent. The risk of rationing was putting pressure not only on European stock exchanges but also on the euro itself, which came to be cheaper than the dollar last week. That didn’t happen 20 years ago.

On Wall Street, AT&T and American Airlines are two of several large companies that release earnings before markets open. Investors are also monitoring initial jobless claims data, which have been on an upward trend in recent weeks.

In Brazil, investors are waiting for Petrobras’ operational preview after the markets close. Braskem also announced that it will release its 2Q22 production and sales report today.

In terms of indicators, the Federal Revenue publishes the result of the June collection.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures operate lower this morning on Thursday (21), as investors follow the release of earnings for the second quarter of 2022.

In the first few weeks of earnings season, corporate earnings helped allay fears of an impending recession.

However, results after Wednesday’s close were mostly mixed. Alcoa and CSX shares jumped in after hours after companies exceeded expectations. Tesla shares went from gains to declines after the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings but shrinking automotive gross margins. In the pre-market this Thursday, the assets advance more than 2%.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.35%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.34%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.35%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction after the Bank of Japan held its interest rates as expected, while lowering its 2022 growth forecast and raising its inflation forecasts.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.93%. Shares in automaker Hyundai Motors soared earlier in the session after the company’s earnings topped estimates but ended lower. Second-quarter revenue rose to 36 trillion Korean won ($27.4 billion), and net income jumped 55.6% year-on-year to 3 trillion Korean won.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.51% as property stocks pulled the index lower, while mainland Chinese markets tumbled.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.99%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.44%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.51%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.93%

Europe

European markets retreated in today’s session as investors in the region await the ECB’s latest monetary policy decision, in which it is expected to announce its first interest rate hike in years.

Italy’s stock market is registering the continent’s biggest loss after the country plunged into new political uncertainty with the news of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation on Thursday, after several parties in the ruling coalition abstained from a vote of confidence aimed at renewing and reunite the fragmented alliance.

Draghi won the vote, but many senators refused to participate, bringing the national unity government to the brink of collapse. Early elections can now take place in September or October.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.43%

DAX (Germany), -0.79%

CAC 40 (France), -0.29%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -2.34%

commodities

Oil prices fell for a second straight session as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after US government data showed lukewarm demand for gasoline during the peak of the summer season.

WTI Oil, -3.17% at $96.71 a barrel

Brent crude, -2.76% at $103.97 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 0.30% to 657.00 yuan, equivalent to US$97.07

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.07% to $22,886.53 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Today the focus is on Europe, where the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its monetary policy meeting. Interest rates in the European Union are expected to be raised for the first time in 11 years. According to a Reuters poll of 63 economists, the ECB is expected to raise the rate by 25 basis points. But the market believes that the monetary authority could be even more aggressive. In the same survey, economists said European rates should be raised by 50 basis points.

In Brazil, the highlights are the production and sales figures for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and the result of the June collection

Brazil

10 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, has a meeting with Joesley Batista, Shareholder of JJMB Participações Ltda (closed to the press)

10:30 am: Result of the June fundraiser

11:00 am: Head of the Tax and Customs Studies Center of the Federal Revenue, Claudemir Malaquias, will comment on collection data

11:00 am: Campos Neto meets with Federal Deputy José Mário Schreiner, 1st Vice-President of the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) (closed to the press)

12:00 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with Multiplan’s Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer (closed to the press)

3pm: Meeting of the National Monetary Council (CMN) (closed to the press)

15:28: Electoral poll – Exame/Ideia

USA

9:30 am: Philadelphia Fed industrial activity index

9:30 am: Applications for weekly unemployment insurance

euro zone

9:15 am: ECB decides on interest rates

9:45 am: Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde

Japan

20:30: Consumer price index

9:30 pm: PMI

3. Government prepares new block of BRL 5 billion in the budget

Even with the continuation of the process of raising revenue, the government will be forced to cut and cancel spending again on the eve of the elections to comply with the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the growth of expenses to the variation of inflation.

Initial calculations point to a need for an effective cut of around R$ 5 billion, according to the Estadão. But the value of the contingency may fall to a level closer to R$ 3 billion with adjustments within the Budget itself.

The size of the cut should only be defined next Friday when the new bimonthly report evaluating budget expenditures and revenues is sent to Congress.

Mercosur-Singapore agreement could increase GDP

The free trade agreement between Mercosur and Singapore, signed this Wednesday (20) in Paraguay, could increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of goods and services produced) by R$ 28.1 billion by 2041. estimate was released by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the agreement should result in an increase of R$ 21.2 billion in Brazilian exports to Singapore and of R$ 27.9 billion in imports over the next 20 years. According to the ministry’s calculations, investments in Brazil would increase by R$ 11.1 billion in the same period.

Weber will be the rapporteur of the crime news presented against Bolsonaro

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, was chosen as rapporteur of the crime news presented by opposition parliamentarians against President Jair Bolsonaro after the meeting with ambassadors, last Monday, in which he returned to attack the system. Brazilian electoral system and spread false news about electronic voting machines.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (20), Brazil recorded 351 deaths and 54,750 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 252, an increase of 8% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 53,787, which represents a decrease of 6% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,546,014, equivalent to 78.46% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,562,731 people, which represents 83.58% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 99,214,512 people, or 46.18% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Klabin’s Board of Directors (KLBN11) approved, at a meeting held yesterday, the construction of a new corrugated cardboard unit (Figueira Project).

Investment in the Figueira Project totals R$ 1.57 billion, including approximately 200 million in recoverable taxes. The disbursement will take place between 2022 and 2024 and will be financed by the company’s cash position. O start-up of the project is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

Petrobras confirmed that the Ministry of Mines and Energy will forward to the company the same 8 names it indicated to the state-owned company’s Board.

According to MME, the alleged impediments pointed out by Celeg were not found.

In addition, the Single Oil Workers Federation (FUP) rejected the second counter-proposal presented by Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) for the collective bargaining agreement. The state-owned company offered the category a salary increase of 7%. A 5% raise offer had already been rejected by workers on July 11.

According to the FUP, although it comes above the previous proposal, an increase of 7% is still below accumulated inflation. They are calling for inflation to be replaced between September 2021 and August 2022, plus a salary replacement for losses in the six years between 2016 and 2021, equivalent to an additional 3.8%.

Eletrobras informed that it is not aware of any appointment of new directors and that it has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, to be held on August 5, 2022, for the election of the new Board of Directors, after the privatization process, due to news published in the press that the executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. would return to the command of the company.

The current term of office of the company’s directors, including that of the President, is valid until July 2023, and the eventual change of directors is the responsibility of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related