OAB asks Fortaleza Airport for an explanation about charging for parking on the curb

The Brazilian Bar Association, Ceará section (OAB-CE) asked for explanations about the charge of R$ 20 every 10 minutes for drivers to be parked on the curb for boarding and disembarking at Fortaleza International Airport. In a letter sent on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 20, the Consumer Law Commission demands clarification on the measure. Procon Fortaleza had done the same this morning.

The matter has had negative repercussions since the announcement of the measure. Criticism falls on the fraport, manager of the Airport, one of the places whose parking is the most expensive in Fortaleza. Even so, the price of R$ 20 for 10 minutes exceeds any proportion charged there or in other areas of the Capital.

“Considering that they are innovating in the aforementioned charge in the State of Ceará and because they are much higher than any type of charge carried out, by parking companies and blue zone, we await the due clarifications, on the part of Fraport Brasil”, defends the president of the Commission of OAB-CE Consumer Defense, Claudia Santos.

In the document sent to the airport administrator, she points out that the value of the charge even exceeds the rates operated by the City itself in the blue zones of the City.

“We have already forwarded the document and we are awaiting clarification on the charge. If the Order understands that Fraport’s conduct is not adequate, we will take other measures, including the filing of a public civil action “, pondered the president of the OAB-CE, Erinaldo Dantas.

Sought by O POVO, Fraport stated that “it will provide all necessary clarifications.”

Fraport makes videos to explain measurement

On Wednesday afternoon, Fraport also released material in which it seeks to explain the charge. The company’s communications director, Natali Valezisays in a video that “it is just an organization of the curb so that everyone can use it with isonomy and ease.”

“We have received numerous complaints from passengers and users who have great difficulty accessing parking spaces and allowing passengers to board and disembark. Because there were already cars parked on the curb where it is already forbidden to disturb the flow. That’s what we want to solve. We don’t want to overcharge or charge a parking fee for those who park on the curb. That’s not it,” he says in a video sent by the company.

Another video, posted on Fraport’s YouTube channel, explains how the gates should work and has, in the comments, numerous criticisms for the measure.

See below for exceptions and ways to access taxis and tourist vans

Service providers , suppliers and deliverers: they must obtain seals from the assignee for access to the Dock. Soon, more information will be sent by the airport administrator.

must enter through the gate and go to the Bus Station, using the same ticket. Accredited taxis, car rental vans (Localiza, Movida and Unidas), municipal buses and authorities working at the airport, after registering the plate in the email [email protected]they must enter through the gate system and go to the spaces marked on the curb.

How will the new arrivals and departures area work if the fare is maintained?

How to report violations of Consumer Law?

Procon informs that it receives complaints by telephone 151, with a call center from 8 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday, as well as virtually, at any day and time of the week, on the website of the City Hall of Fortaleza (www.fortaleza .ce.gov.br); and also by the Procon Fortaleza application.

