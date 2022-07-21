“Only Club that believed in me”; Endrick signs 1st professional contract with Palmeiras; see fine

For those who followed the last few weeks of the ball market, noted the importance of investing in younger players. That’s because Palmeiras is about to pocket more than R$ 55 million with the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto, from Portugal. With that in mind, Verdão already takes care of other jewels in the base.

One of the biggest promises of recent years, striker Endrick, from Palmeiras, turned 16 this Thursday (21), and with that, he was able to sign his first contract as a professional player at the Club, which happened immediately. THE management was ‘smart’ and put an astronomical fine on the contract.

According to the Globo Esporte portal, whoever wants to remove the young striker from Verdão will have to pay 60 million euros, about R$ 334 million., being the termination fine of the contract. The link will be valid for three seasons, that is, until 2025. In an interview with Palmeiras’ official website, the player expressed his happiness at putting the ‘ink on paper’.

“Palmeiras was the only club that always believed in me. She took me in since I was ten years old, when I auditioned here. He always bet on me, and now he is living proof of that, when I sign my professional contract. For me, it’s never good, I always want more. Palmeiras will grow more and more, they are the greatest champions in Brazil. It’s the team of my heart, I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life“, said the attacker.

Now, the striker is waiting for his name to be registered in the IDB and he will be able to be at the disposal of Abel Ferreira in the main team. Recently, journalist Jorge Nicola revealed that Leila Pereira does not intend to ‘tax’ Endrick as non-negotiable if any proposal arrives at the ideal valuesthat’s because the representative would like to take advantage of the boy’s good moment to make the best deal possible.