Palmeiras plays without a striker and serves as an inspiration for Inter

The lack of a top scorer in Mano Menezes’ team has made the coach need to be creative in the formation of the team. The numerous tests carried out have not yet convinced the commander of the ideal method to use in the final third of the attack and he can be inspired by Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras to implement new models.

The change may still occur on Wednesday night in the duel with São Paulo. That’s because Wanderson returns to the team after recovering from injury and can be used in a similar way as Rony works at Palmeiras, as a last attacking man, who moves very easily.

Speculation occurs, due to the excellent phase that Pedro Henrique is going through. However, the attacking midfielder enters precisely in Wanderson’s spot and lived up to expectations. Thus, removing the team’s number 28 will be a complicated task for Mano.

Probable attack by Inter to face São Paulo:

Despite speculation, most likely Mano will continue to adopt the idea of ​​the latest clashes. Therefore, if this is confirmed, Pedro Henrique should return the position to Wanderson and the team will continue with a man of reference, possibly Alexandre Alemão.

The ball rolls in Beira-Rio, starting at 8:30 pm. For Mano’s team it will be the opportunity to continue in the hunt for the championship leader.