‘Pantanal’: Erica discovers José Lucas’ secret | come around

20 Jul Wednesday

Alcides and Jove have a fight over Juma. Jove is relieved to learn from José Lucas that Alcides is alive. José Lucas asks Jove for forgiveness, sealing a complicity between the two brothers. Muda resists having her wedding night with Tiberius. Filó tells José Leôncio that the farmer never declared himself to her. Alcides tells Zefa that he will take revenge on Jove. Tadeu warns Alcides that if he messes with Jove, he will mobilize the entire Leôncio family. Erica and José Lucas kiss. Tenório incites Alcides to take the lives of Jove and José Leôncio.

