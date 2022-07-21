‘Pantanal’: Erica discovers José Lucas’ secret | come around

“I thought you were seeing the photos there with bro Joventino”, he says.
“He’s busy with the priest,” she replies.
“That’s why you came after him.”
In ‘Pantanal’, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) is disconcerted by Érica’s (Marcela Fetter) question — Photo: Globo
Spoiler Alert #99 – Everything you need to know about ‘Pantanal’s big wedding’
José Lucas doesn’t talk, but with her journalistic flair, Érica realizes that there’s some beef between him and her brother and is direct in the next question.
“Why haven’t you stepped foot in that house since he and Juma got back?”
In ‘Pantanal’, Érica (Marcela Fetter) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) are getting closer – Photo: Globo
And now? How to answer, pawn?
“Oh curious beast. I have nothing to do there, no”, he tries to deflect again.
And again you can’t. Erica is right:
“Oh, it has to do with Juma.”
And then Zé Lucas is left without an answer. A curious woman has her dangers too, pawn.
20 Jul
Wednesday
Alcides and Jove have a fight over Juma. Jove is relieved to learn from José Lucas that Alcides is alive. José Lucas asks Jove for forgiveness, sealing a complicity between the two brothers. Muda resists having her wedding night with Tiberius. Filó tells José Leôncio that the farmer never declared himself to her. Alcides tells Zefa that he will take revenge on Jove. Tadeu warns Alcides that if he messes with Jove, he will mobilize the entire Leôncio family. Erica and José Lucas kiss. Tenório incites Alcides to take the lives of Jove and José Leôncio.
