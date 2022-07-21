‘Pantanal’: José Lucas will look for Juma in a tapera and will promise to take care of her after transformation into a jaguar | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be angry and will turn into a jaguar — Photo: Globo
In the coming weeks of the Pantanal, José Lucas will be worried about Juma and will go after her in the tapera, moments after the family is shocked by her transformation into a jaguar.
“I won’t leave here while she doesn’t get there! If she ran away, she’ll come here… Yeah. Just don’t come if you catch her on the way. If she’s a real jaguar, she’s capable of taking it”, says José Lucas, alone. , when arriving at the tapera. “Damn it, Zé Luca… What are you doing?”
Suddenly, Juma will return – already in the form of a woman – to the house and will ask what his brother-in-law is doing there. “Because I was worried… And I wanted to say that I’m on your side”, explains José Lucas.
The jaguar girl, of course, will not be convinced of the answer and the pawn will have to calm her down, saying that she appeared at the tapera just to keep her company. The two start talking, until…
“I’m jealous of your brother… Not of you”, Juma will say.
José Lucas will realize that he “tamed the jaguar” and will close the matter:
“I won’t defend anyone… I just want you to let me stay here… C’ocê”.
“Then stay quiet in your corner”, will agree Juma.
