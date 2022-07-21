‘Pantanal’: Juma will be locked in a room and will transform into a jaguar; see when | come around

2 of 3 José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will lock Juma (Alanis Guillen) in a room — Photo: Globo José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will lock Juma (Alanis Guillen) in a room — Photo: Globo

Juma’s “reiva” will start because of the photo of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). Jove will get the film that will be with the record he made and the jaguar girl will be angry.

To prevent her from leaving the farm, José Leôncio will lock his daughter-in-law in a room. Juma will be very angry!

“Open here! Sorta me! Or I’ll be a jaguar! Come on!”, she will threaten.

“You can come the animal you were! More will come inside the room!”, says José Leôncio, leaving her alone.

Soon after, on the floor below, Mariana (Selma Egrei), Filó (Dira Paes), Muda (Bella Campos) and Irma (Camila Morgado) will be shocked by the noise made by Juma, who will clearly be breaking objects in the room.

Behold, suddenly… a jaguar’s fist will break the air and leave everyone in shock.

“I won’t shoot… With a jaguar, you can’t handle the shot… If you deal it’s with the zagaia!”, says the farmer, looking for the spear to go to the room again.

3 of 3 Maria Marruá as a jaguar in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo Maria Marruá as a jaguar in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

…the room will be empty. José Leôncio will be perplexed and frozen in the window. Everyone will go to the cattle king to try to understand what happened: Tadeu (José Loreto), Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and the peons will appear there also saying that they heard the noise of the jaguar running away.

“If it was Juma, I don’t know… I only know that I locked her here in the room… And she ran away”, will reinforce José Leôncio.

Jaguar in Pantanal? Remember the apparition of Maria Marruá

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

🎧 Stay on top of soap operas week: