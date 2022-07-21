Patient who reported false imprisonment in Caxias is transferred to Bonsucesso Hospital | Rio de Janeiro

Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti , 36 years old, was transferred this Thursday morning (21) to the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso, in the North Zone. The patient herself reported on video that she had achieved the transfer.

“I’m leaving, I’m being transferred right now,” she said. She arrived at the unit at 10:27 am.

According to the police, she was “rotting” in a private health unit in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, after an unsuccessful abdominoplasty.

This Thursday, the federal unit said that there was a vacancy for Diana. The ambulance to carry out the transfer arrived at Santa Branca Hospital shortly after 9:30 am.

2 of 5 Ambulance arrived shortly after 9:30 am to transfer the patient — Photo: Nathalia Castro/TV Globo Ambulance arrived shortly after 9:30 am to transfer the patient — Photo: Nathalia Castro/TV Globo

On Wednesday (20), the Justice ordered the blocking of almost R$ 200 thousand from Santa Branca and the doctor responsible for the procedure in the woman, Bolivar Guerrero Silva – who is in prison -, to ensure the patient’s relocation and treatment.

Diana denounced the doctor for allegedly keeping her in false imprisonment while she tries to recover from an unsuccessful surgery on her abdomen and breasts. In an interview with TV Globothe director of the private health unit denied that Daiana is mistreated.

‘Victim is rotting’

In the police investigation handed over to the Justice on the case, the Police Station for Assistance to Women of Caxias (Deam-Caxias) reported that “there are clear indications that the victim is rotting” at the hospital.

Patient held in private prison by plastic surgeon has not yet been transferred to another hospital

As revealed to TV Globo it’s the g1, Diana, 36 years old, has been hospitalized since June after complications from a plastic surgery performed in March.

In addition to arguing that the victim is rotting, the police also informed the court that Diana may already have a generalized infection, and “on the verge of death”. Another suspicion by Deam-Caxias is that the woman was being kept in the hospital to “hide the doctor’s criminal activity”.

Witness speaks of blackmail

A witness, a friend of the victim, told investigators in a statement that Guerrero Silva even used blackmail to make it difficult for the patient to leave the unit. She said the doctor threatened to stop using the machine to drain the secretions coming out of Diana’s body.

3 of 5 Friend of Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti told the Civil Police that the doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva even blackmailed the patient to avoid transfer. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo A friend of Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti told the Civil Police that the doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva even blackmailed the patient to avoid transfer. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Also in the report, the friend said that the doctor said that if Diana was transferred to the Federal Hospital of Ipanema, would not allow the machine to go alongwhich for the police would put “the victim’s life at risk”.

In a statement to the police, the doctor denied that Diana was being held in prison. He said the woman did not want to be transferred and stated that he gave all assistance to her. Bolívar also claimed that there was no medical error and that she was not kept in private prison. Also, that she had a companion and access to her cell phone.

4 of 5 The Ecuadorian doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva has his diploma validated in Brazil and was arrested for in Rio — Photo: Reproduction of Jornal Nacional The Ecuadorian doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva has his diploma validated in Brazil and was arrested for in Rio — Photo: Reproduction of Jornal Nacional

To the police, another witness said that Diana had pus in the surgery wounds, apparently necrotizing, and that the stitches always loosened and she had open wounds. It was also said that the doctor always stated that Diana was in a stable situation and that he took care of her.

Officials also gave testimonies. One professional was even asked if Diana was being kept in the health unit “by her own free will”. She said that no patient is required to remain in the hospital. The woman said that, even when there is no medical discharge, the patient can leave the unit by signing a discharge document by default.

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) maintained the surgeon’s temporary detention during the custody hearing on Tuesday (19). He was arrested after the complaint that he was keeping Daiana in private prison at the health unit, of which he is a partner.

On Tuesday morning (19), Diana said by phone that she feels pain and that she is tired.

“I just wanted them to get me out of here, for another doctor to accompany me, because I can’t take it anymore, I can’t take what this man did to me anymore. My chest is all necrotic, it’s hurting so much”, he said.

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) opened an investigation to investigate the case. Also, Diana said that she was alone in the place.

“I don’t have a nurse to get me out of bed, I have to get up myself. Yesterday, I spent the whole day alone, because my other companion was traumatized by him”, said the patient.

family has no money

Who is Bolívar Guerrero Silva, the doctor arrested for false imprisonment

Daiana’s father, Paulo Lacerda, said he doesn’t have the money to pay for the transfer to a private health unit. “We’re trying to see if we can move to another hospital, but it’s difficult. I don’t have the financial means. Private hospitals are expensive. I’m a street vendor. I can’t transfer her,” he said.

Other patients sought out Deam-Caxias to report the doctor.

Housewife Ana Cláudia Gonçalves, 49, said she had an abdomen plastic surgery and breast implants in 2019 at Santa Branca Hospital.

“I had two cardiac arrests, I ended up in the UPA. It necrotized, you know? And I arrived almost dead at the hospital. I have a defect, my belly is all crooked, my belly button is all crooked, and I have sequelae. operated on. The nurses operated on me. He was there just to help me”, stated Ana Cláudia.