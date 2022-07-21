Patient who was kept in private prison by a surgeon is transferred | Rio de Janeiro



Surgeon Bolivar Guerrero was arrested last Monday (18) accused of keeping Daiana in private prison at Santa Branca Hospital – Reginaldo Pimenta/Agência O Dia

Published 07/21/2022 10:51 | Updated 07/21/2022 12:55

Rio- Patient Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti, 36, who was kept in private prison by surgeon Bolivar Guerrerro, 63, was transferred from Hospital Santa Branca, in Duque de Caxias, to Hospital Federal de Bonsucesso, in the North Zone of Rio, this Thursday morning (21). Her health condition is still serious. The information was confirmed by the victim’s lawyer Ornélio Mota. Diana underwent an abdominoplasty in early March and had to return in June to undergo three more interventions. On return, however, the procedure presented problems and she had complications with one of the necrotic stitches on her belly. She had been waiting for a transfer for about a month. The surgeon was arrested last Monday (18).

The justice of Rio had already issued two injunctions that determined the transfer under a fine of R$ 2 thousand in case of non-compliance, in which one was issued in the civil sphere, on July 14, and the other was issued last Monday ( 18), in the criminal sphere, but the hospital was not complying with the decisions.

Diana underwent a surgery that presented problems and she had complications with one of the necrotic stitches on her belly Reproduction / TV Globo

The Civil Police also reported this Wednesday (20) that the victim was rotting in the unit. “There are clear indications that the victim is rotting in that hospital, see the attached images, and may already have a generalized infection and on the verge of death, but being kept there to hide the doctor’s criminal activity,” the agency said in a document. sent to Justice. Also according to the investigation, Bolívar blackmailed Diana so that she would not leave the hospital. “Bolívar prevents the victim from being transferred to any other hospital, possibly to try to get away from justice, corroborating that the victim is being held in private prison, either because of blackmail by the doctor, who says he will no longer use the vacuum machine for drainage. of the secretion expelled by the victim’s body, perhaps what is still keeping her alive”, says another excerpt from the document. Also this Wednesday (20), the Court of Justice of Rio also decreed the blocking of R$ 198 thousand of the assets of doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva and Santa Branca Hospital. According to the decision, the amount would be used to pay for the transfer of patient Daiana Cavalcante to another private hospital. However, the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso released a vacancy to receive the victim.

In a note, Hospital Santa Branca reported that the patient was duly transferred according to her request as well as a subsequent judicial determination. “We emphasize that there was never any attempt to keep her in our establishment against her will, as well as restrict her freedom. Such imputations are untrue, they do not correspond to reality. At all times, the patient had all the necessary care provided by the hospital, as well as the presence of a companion and visitation daily, which is easily proven through our visits and companions records and camera images”, he said.

other victims

Another nine victims attended the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam), in Caxias, since the doctor’s arrest, which took place last Monday (18). They claim to have suffered serious injuries after the surgeries performed by the doctor.

Women report that they lost self-esteem and had to deal with the consequences of negative results until today. There are complaints of surgeries performed between 2013 and 2022.

One of them was patient Vanessa Miranda, 41, who was operated on by the doctor in 2013. She claims that she suffered severe pain after the operation and that Bolivar acted rudely. “My treatment with him was a total mastectomy but it wasn’t done and I came out of the surgery with burning sensation and a lot of pain, I couldn’t lie down or stand up. I went back to him and said that there was something wrong because the stitches were inflamed, but he was very rude and rude to me, he said it was all in my head, there was one of the stitches that he pulled out abruptly, it became a hole and became infected”, he said. .

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio (Cremerj) opened an investigation to investigate the facts. But all procedures run in secrecy.

Defense The doctor still denies all the allegations. According to Bolivar’s team, the patient refused to sign a term that held her accountable for the discharge and that was why she was not released. ”He was not keeping any patient in false imprisonment, she was dressing and being assisted in his hospital by him, but she wanted to be released without having finished the treatment and he as a doctor would be reckless to release her. He said he could release her if she signed the discharge in absentia (document to which the patient is responsible for anything that happens after her release) and she didn’t want to sign, he said he would release it only if she signed it, as she didn’t signed, he did not release it, because his intention is to provide all assistance to the patient until she is recovered”, he informed. The team also reinforced that the discharge could not be performed because the patient had a special dressing to accelerate healing, which can only be handled by trained people such as nursing technicians or nurses.