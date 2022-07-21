Patient with monkeypox remains in residential isolation with good clinical evolution

Monkeypox Virus – Credit: stefamerpik/Free Pik

The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Health Surveillance, confirmed last Tuesday night (07/19), the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in São Carlos. The patient, a 34-year-old man, was recently in the capital of São Paulo, underwent care in the private network and is currently in residential isolation with good evolution of the condition. The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality, in partnership with the State and the private health service that attended the patient, monitors the case and their respective contacts.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be through a hug, kiss, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs through contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical conditions are mild and require care, follow-up and evaluation of the condition and lesions.

The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

“The first symptoms associated with the disease are fever, headache, muscle aches, chills or tiredness. 1 to 3 days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions. The incubation period varies from 5 to 21 days”, says Crislaine Mestre, director of Health Surveillance.

The director also pointed out that people should seek the health network through the appearance of lesions so that an epidemiological history, evaluation of the clinical picture and diagnosis can be carried out. “Skin lesions evolve in five stages: macula, papules, vesicles, pustules and finally crusts, the final stage, when the wounds fall off. To prevent illness it is important to avoid close or intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed, avoid contact with any materials that have been used by the sick person; and sanitize your hands, washing them frequently with soap and water or alcohol gel”, concludes Crislaine Mestre.

Monkeypox disease is notifiable. The test to confirm monkeypox is carried out in the State of São Paulo by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, through the referral of collection of crusts from lesions or secretions from these lesions.

