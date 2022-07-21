Patrícia cuts Manoel, Datena exposes cancer and Zilu communicates return

Patrícia Poeta cuts Manoel Soares at Globo, Datena remembers cancer and Zilu exposes nostalgia for Brazil

For everyone to stay on top of the main news about the famous, TV Foco gathered the most read articles from last Wednesday, 20th, with names like Patricia Poet, Manuel Soares, Datena and Zilu.

HIGHLIGHT: MANOEL SOARES SHUT UP BEFORE PATRICIA POETA

Last Tuesday, 19, Patrícia Poeta cut Manoel Soares during Globo’s “Meeting”, and generated revolt on the web.

On the occasion, the presenter went to the audience to ask the audience’s opinion about the calls of Telemarketing companies. However, it was cut by the artist.

Manoel Soares told the story of Silmara, a woman who is in love with Patrícia Poeta.

“There is a girl here who wants to meet you in person, which is Silmara, and she has a similar story [envolvendo telemarketing]”, began the artist.

Afterwards, Patrícia Poeta approaches the interviewee and starts talking, leaving the journalist aside, “lost” on stage.

On social media, the situation got out of control and many netizens detonated the artist’s stance.

“I needed to watch the #Meeting to understand what’s going on: an Amorphous audiovisual torture. I’ve never seen who presents stand in front of the colleague”, said one. “She talks nonstop,” declared another. “It is very difficult to watch the program”, wrote another.

HIGHLIGHT: DATENA CONFIRMS FIGHT FOR LIFE AND EXPOSES TUMOR

Last Monday, the 18th, Datena returned to Band’s “Brasil Urgente”, after fighting for her life against Covid-19.

During window chat with Cátia Fonsecathe artist revealed that he believed he would die from illness.

“For at least two days, I thought I wasn’t going to make it through this one. It was a violent blow,” Datena began.

Afterwards, the artist reflected on the time he had cancer: “I already had a tumor in my pancreas, six stents placed, a heart attack. Of all, this was the time I thought I wouldn’t survive.”

According to Datena, for two days, the symptoms were heavy, even with the four doses of the vaccine.

HIGHLIGHT: ZILU COMMUNICATES BACK TO BRAZIL

Zilu, after the separation with Zezé Di Camargodecided to move on and went to live in the United States.

But, due to the GreenCard process, the artist cannot return to Brazil. For the past few months, she’s been suffering from it.

That’s because, Zilu is away from the family in delicate periods, such as last year her father passed away, the separation from Wanessa, among others.

Last Monday, the 18th, the artist let slip that she will soon return to Brazil by sharing a reels with a compilation of the voices of Juma Marruá, a character from the soap opera Pantanal.

In the caption, Zilu admitted: “Oh, I want to leave for Brazil…. see my children, my grandchildren, my family…. I don’t think I can take it anymore.”