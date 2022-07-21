PDT officially launches Ciro Gomes as candidate for the Presidency of the Republic | Elections 2022

The PDT approved at a national convention this Wednesday (20), by acclamation and without votes against, the choice of Ciro Gomes (CE) as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

The official candidacy took place at the national headquarters of the acronym, in Brasília, on the first day of the period for holding party conventions, according to the calendar of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Former finance minister and former governor of Ceará, Ciro will compete for the Planalto Palace for the fourth time. Although he did not reach the second round in the last three attempts (1998, 2002 and 2018), he recorded the best performance in the last election, with just over 13.3 million votes.

With 8% of intentions in 2022, according to the latest survey by the Datafolha institute, and behind Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the pedestrian wants to make the elections a “plebiscite of ideas”. For this, it presents itself as an alternative to polarization and “against this system”.

Ciro’s campaign adopted the motto “vote for one and get rid of both”, in reference to Lula and Bolsonaro. According to the now candidate, the names of the PT and the PL represent a “vacuum of ideas”.

The desire to try to pierce the first places can also be seen in the advertising strategy, which bears the signature “Prefiro Ciro” and is printed all over the PDT’s national headquarters, in Brasília.

Ciro, Lula, Janones and Bolsonaro will be the first to formalize candidacies; see calendar

THE SUBJECT: Ciro Gomes proposes an end to reelection, reforms in 6 months of government and minimum income against hunger

See the full interview between Ciro Gomes and Renata Lo Prete in the g1 series with pre-candidates for president

At the age of 64, Ciro Gomes supports the candidacy in a national development project, published by him in 2020, in the book “Projeto Nacional: O Dever da Esperança”, and recycles proposals from the defeated campaign to the Planalto in 2018.

If elected, Ciro undertakes, among other things, to:

revoke the spending cap, which he called “fraudulent fiction”;

review the macroeconomic tripod (inflation target, floating exchange rate and fiscal target);

review the autonomy of the Central Bank;

create an emergency plan for full employment to, according to him, “generate 5 million jobs in the first two years of government”;

review Petrobras’ pricing policy;

implement a universal minimum income program;

invest in full-time federal schools;

create a health industrial complex for the production of medicines.

The candidate also defends tax and pension reforms. In the last one, Ciro repeats a 2018 proposal with the adoption of the capitalization regime. In the review of taxes, Ciro has been detailing in 2022 the proposal he had already defended four years ago.

The candidate proposes the regulation of the tax on large fortunes, with a progressive rate for assets above R$ 20 million; taxation of profits and dividends; the implementation of a progressive character in the tax on inheritances and donations; and “reduce the set of income taxes to two general taxes, that of an individual and that of a legal entity”.

Known for his explosive temper, Ciro has denied that the speeches and inflammatory speeches kept him away from negotiations with other parties. He has attributed isolation to the defense of the national development project and the ideas he defends.

The withdrawal from the negotiations meant that the PDT and Ciro Gomes arrived at this Wednesday’s convention without proposals for a coalition – an alliance between two or more parties allowed for the contests for the positions of president, governor, senator and mayor – and nominees for vice-presidential candidates. president.

According to the party’s president, Carlos Lupi, the members of the PDT decided, this Wednesday, to allow the national executive of the acronym to continue negotiations with other parties and to delegate to the same collegiate the power to decide on possible coalitions and vice candidates.

In an interview with g1, Ciro Gomes talks about the price of gasoline, the military in the government and the relationship with Congress; see all excerpts

Lupi argues that it is necessary to “mature” the choice and wait until the last day of the party conventions, on August 5, to assess the scenario. For him, Ciro Gomes will still grow in the voting intention polls, which may make other acronyms begin to “look more closely” at the pedestrian. The deadline for registering applications at the TSE is August 15th.

Despite attempts, Ciro’s party and campaign coordinators are already preparing for the hypothesis of a pure ticket, with only PDT members.

In 2018, the scenario was similar for the former governor of Ceará. The PDT arrived at the convention without a name for vice and no alliances. The party, however, managed to close an alliance with Avante on the penultimate day of the conventions. The vice was revealed a day later, on the last day of the conventions. The one chosen, however, was senator Kátia Abreu, at the time affiliated with the PDT itself; now a member of the PP.

Lawyer and university professor, Ciro was born into a family with a political tradition in Ceará. In addition to the PDT, he went through six other parties – PDS, PMDB, PSDB, PPS, PSB and PROS.

Under pressure from his father, then mayor of Sobral (CE), he was elected and re-elected, in 1982 and 1986, for the mandate of state deputy in Ceará by the extinct PDS. He was the leader of the Tasso Jereissati government in the Ceará state assembly. At the invitation of the then governor, he decided to run for Mayor of Fortaleza in 1988 for the MDB. He was elected with just over 179,000 votes, 30.55%.

He only spent 15 months as mayor. He left the prefecture to run, once again at the invitation of Tasso, for the government of Ceará in 1990. This time for the newly created PSDB. He became the party’s first elected governor. Ciro reached 1.2 million votes (54.31% of valid votes).

A few months before the end of the governor’s term, in September 1994, he left the head of the state executive to take over the Ministry of Finance from then president Itamar Franco. The passage lasted four months.

In interviews, Ciro claimed to have refused invitations to run for mayor of Fortaleza in 1996. He only returned to the polls in 1998, when he ran for the presidency for the first time through the PPS. He came in third with 10.9% of the vote. In the second attempt, in 2002, he repeated the candidacy for the PPS. With 11.9% of the vote, he came in fourth.

Without a mandate, Ciro was invited by the president-elect in 2022, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to assume the Ministry of National Integration. He left office in 2006 to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the PSB. He was elected with the second most votes that year.

In 2010, he decided not to run in the elections. She supported then-candidate Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the race for the Plateau. He only returned to politics in 2013, when, at the invitation of his brother, Cid Gomes, he became head of the Ceará Health Department.

After passing through Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), in 2018, he decided, once again, to run for president in 2018, now affiliated with the PDT. He achieved the best electoral performance, placing third with 12.47% of the votes.