Pedro Cardoso, Agostinho, assumes who he is married to and suffers

Pedro Cardoso, who played the character Agostinho in “A Grande Família”, has a discreet family and lives with regret from Globo to this day

interpreter of augustine in “A Grande Família”, on TV Globo, for 14 years, Pedro Cardoso has some surprising facts about his life. In addition to a very discreet personal life, the professional had a coincidence at the beginning of his career that reflected in his greatest success on television.

Agostinho was the husband of Bebel, played by Guta Stresser, in the 2000s series. What many people may not know is that he played a boyfriend of the character in the special of the first version, during the end of year special of 1987. most recent show he brought to life a much bigger character, of course.

GLOBO’S GRIEF

Pedro Cardoso left Globo after the end of “A Grande a Família” and nowadays he shows great resentment towards the station, which until then was hidden. In an interview with “Pânico” and according to TV História, the artist said: “I thought Globo would offer me a schedule for an authorial work. They had no interest and totally disregarded my story.”

The actor also evaluated that he did not get rich with the work in platinum, but that he helped the company to become more millionaire. Despite this, the veteran declared that he has enough money not to have to work. Living in Portugal, he explained that he only comes to Brazil to get box office money from the films he participates in.

RELATIONSHIP WITH ACTRESS

Very discreet, Pedro Cardoso is married to Graziella Moretto, and is the father of three girls, Luíza Cardoso, Mabel Moretto Cardoso, Maria Cardoso. His wife is an actress and has participated in TV series and soap operas on Globo. In a live on Instagram, the famous said that the quarantine as a couple was not easy, but it allowed the two to work a lot together.

