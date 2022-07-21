Pedro Guimarães says director found dead was ‘example’

Pedro Guimarães, former president of Caixa accused of sexual and moral harassment by employees, regretted today the death of the director of Internal Controls and Integrity of the state bank, Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, 54. According to Guimarães, his colleague was an “example for everyone in the Box”.

Batista was found dead last night at the headquarters of the state bank, in Brasília. According to information from the Civil Police of the Federal District, the director was found dead outside the building.

The board until then commanded by Batista was responsible for receiving the allegations of sexual harassment against Guimarães — he denies these accusations. In addition to investigating employees’ sexual behavior, the agency also investigates cases of abuse of power, discrimination, corruption, money laundering and nepotism, for example. Once these complaints are received, they are forwarded to the bank’s Internal Affairs Department.

Guimarães praised his former colleague in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

“I deeply regret the death of Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, with whom I worked for three and a half years. A correct and humane employee, an excellent example for everyone at Caixa. I wish strength to his relatives and friends in this moment of pain”, wrote the former president. of the state bank.

Comments are limited on the post and there are only two comments until the publication of this report. The first is by Manuella Guimarães, wife of Pedro Guimarães, who wrote: “May our Lord bless and console your family [emoji de mãos rezando e um coração].

The other comment was by Fabiano Guimarães da Rocha (Republicans), former Libras interpreter for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and pre-candidate for federal deputy for the Federal District, who said: “May God comfort all family members”.

director’s death

The Civil Police of the Federal District reported that the director was found dead outside the head office of the state bank, in Brasília.

The case is investigated by the 5th DP (Police Station) and preliminarily classified as a suicide.

Through a note, Caixa expressed its regret over the death of the employee. “Our sincere feelings to friends and family, to whom we are providing full support and welcome. The bank contributes with the investigations to confirm the causes of what happened”, he said.

According to the website Metrópoles, the PF (Federal Police) was informed of the occurrence. O UOL also contacted the corporation, which informed that the case is being investigated only by the Civil Police.

Remember the accusations against Pedro Guimarães

The cases of sexual harassment reported by Caixa employees against Pedro Guimarães included unauthorized intimate touches, inappropriate approaches and incompatible invitations to work. The complaints are being investigated by the Federal Public Ministry. The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) also asked control bodies to open an investigation.

After the first cases, other reports emerged. A witness, who is an advisor to the bank’s board of directors and worked at the head office, but not directly with Guimarães, said that the employees hid in the bathroom when they heard the boss’s voice in the hallway. The report was shown by GloboNews.

A Caixa employee for 11 years and branch manager for 7 years in a Brazilian capital, Rosimara* (fictitious name), says that Guimarães’ entry as head of the bank brought with it a naturalization of the culture of harassment.

Cases of moral harassment were also reported. Audios obtained by Rodrigo Rangel’s column, on the Metrópoles website, show the former president of Caixa threatening dismissal of employees, in addition to a routine of cursing.

I gave a shit about your opinion because I’m in charge. I’m not asking. This is not a democracy, it’s my decision.

Former Caixa president Pedro Guimarães during a meeting

In another audio, Guimarães insinuates that he can fire employees who make decisions without consulting him.

“You’re crazy. You’ve only got to lose. You don’t have to call anyone. If I didn’t give ok, I didn’t give ok and that’s it. Why would you take the risk of losing your job for something I didn’t authorize?” , asks Guimarães.

With the revelation of the cases, Guimarães resigned. In her place, Daniella Marques, then from the economic team of Minister Paulo Guedes, took over.

seek help

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

The CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.

*With Caique Alencar, from UOL, in São Paulo