Pet shop puts note in nursery to warn ‘dramatic’ bird is not dead

On 26 September, Utrecht police arrested a man suspected of robbing a shop. It would be a common case if he didn’t have a pet bird along with him, perched on his shoulder. After the arrest, the police didn’t know exactly what to do with her and put her in the cell as well. That was the beginning of one of the crimes that made us laugh the most in recent times. Reproduction / RTV Utrecht

The case was published on Instagram, where the institution explained that the bird was being well treated and received bread and water. He even ate a lot Reproduction/Instagram/@politieutrechtcentrum

(Police officers described the animal as a ‘parakeet’, but the Internet does not accept generalisms and was even more specific saying that it was a lovebirdsknown in Brazil as parakeet-boyfriend) Reproduction/Instagram/@politieutrechtcentrum

When the case was reported by the local website RTV Utrecht (rtvutrecht.nl), the image of the bird was edited (perhaps by a nostalgic Monty Python fan) and it was given a tag, having its identity protected.

And so our story ends, with this image that shows that Utrecht can be a peaceful place, even with thieves accompanied by birds known for the affection they feel for each other and for their owners. Birds can also be very aggressive and vengeful. This is the case with these crows, which attack a man because of a misunderstanding. See below!

Shiva Kewat cannot leave the house without being continually attacked by crows. A group of them, like a squadron of fighter jets in war movements. To the point that his home in Madhya Pradesh, India, is his only place of peace. All because he tried to help a baby crow and he ended up dying.

Three years ago, Shiva tried to help a baby crow trapped in an iron net.

But unfortunately he couldn't and the bird ended up dying.

The crows in the region didn't take the case lightly and made Shiva a target!

To the point where the man leaves the house with a stick to try to scare away the crows

'If I could explain it to them, I was just trying to help… Poor people, they believe I killed the girl,' he said in an interview with the Times of India.

Shiva states that he does not intend to harm the crows, at most carries a stick in an effort to scare them away.

As crows are not to be trifled with — and are one of the smartest animals ever — the Indian claims that he has already been wounded in the head 'several times'

'The crows attack him as if they were fighter jets diving towards a target in the cinema,' some villagers told the Times of India

Journalists investigated whether this was violent behavior by crows against several villagers.

(After all, we know that some of them can be quite temperamental and brutal)

The result is just as expected: the animals only attack Shiva

The case may be one of the first proven cases involving revenge and crows.

In 2011, research done at the University of Seattle concluded that yes, crows can hold grudges.

In addition, they are able to memorize human faces indefinitely.