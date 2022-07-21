Petrobras informs about payment of remuneration to shareholders – Money Times

THE Petrobras informed this Wednesday (20) that it is making the payment of the 2nd installment of the remuneration to shareholders approved by its Administrative Council at a meeting held on May 5 this year.

The gross amount distributed today corresponds to dividends of R$1.857745 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position as of May 23, 2022. Payment will be made by Banco Bradesco SA

All shareholders whose registration is duly updated will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on today’s date. For shareholders with shares held in custody at B3, payment will be made through their respective brokerage firms.

For holders of ADRs, payment will take place as of 07/27/2022 through JP Morgan Chase Bank, the depositary bank for Petrobras ADRs.

Dividends and interest on equity not claimed within 3 (three) years, counting from the date of payment (July 20, 2022), will prescribe and revert in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, art. 287, item II, item The).

