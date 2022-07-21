PF seizes luxury watches and BRL 1.3 million in banknotes

During Operation Odoacro, which investigates alleged fraud in contracts between the Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba (Codevasf) with the construction company Construservice, the Federal Police seized luxury watches and R$1.3 million in cash.

In the action, a businessman, identified as a hidden partner of the contractor, was temporarily arrested. Agents also carried out a search and seizure warrant at the Codevasf superintendence in Maranhão.

The prisoner in the PF operation is Eduardo José Barros Costa, known as Eduardo Emperor or Eduardo DP.

The notes — for R$ 200, R$ 100, R$ 50 and also smaller amounts — were in several rooms in one of the addresses targeted by the operation in São Luís, capital of Maranhão.

Police investigations point to the existence of a money laundering scheme, made from the diversion of public funds from fraudulent bids. The group created shell companies to compete for bids and make the investigated contractor the winner of millionaire contracts with Codevasf.

photo-1-money-seized-operation-frauds-codevasf-centrao-20072022 money seizedDisclosure / PF photo-3-money-seized-operation-frauds-codevasf-centrao-20072022 Luxury watches seized during operation that investigates fraud at CodevasfDisclosure / PF photo-2-money-seized-operation-frauds-codevasf-centrao-20072022 Money seized during operation that investigates fraud at CodevasfDisclosure / PF 0

The scheme had operated at least since 2015. At the time, the Civil Police identified a criminal association that diverted public funds in the municipality of Dom Pedro/MA. According to the PF, even after the operation, the scheme grew and changed the origin of the funds, now coming from federal resources.

“The leader of this criminal group, in addition to placing his companies and assets in the name of third parties, has bank accounts linked to false CPFs, using this instrument to perpetrate fraud and hinder the performance of control bodies”, says the note from the FEDERAL POLICE.

In total, 16 search warrants were carried out at addresses including the Codevasf superintendence in Maranhão. In addition, the police carry out the temporary arrest warrant. The crimes investigated are bidding fraud, money laundering and criminal association.

The operation was named Odoacro, in reference to the surname of an Italian soldier who led a revolt to end the Roman Empire — Eduardo José Barros Costa is known by the nickname “Emperor”.

Other side

In a note, Codevasf stated that the two agreements that motivated the search and seizure actions are not Codevasf’s responsibility.

“In any case, in the context of the execution of agreements, it is incumbent upon the municipal governments to carry out the bidding procedures and the contracts necessary for the adequate use of budgetary resources.

Codevasf collaborates with the work of police authorities and will provide full support to investigations. The Company is committed to clarifying the facts and to the integrity of its regional development projects. Due to rigor in the control of procedures, the Company will submit all contracts signed with the company Construservice to the evaluation of its Internal Audit.”, states the statement.