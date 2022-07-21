Phenomenon in Earth’s magnetic field creates “new” auroras for 14 hours; Look

posted on 07/20/2022 20:55



The phenomenon was registered worldwide in the early hours of the 6th to the 7th of July and these cracks pose no risk to the population – (credit: Reproduction / Twitter @bradjperry)

For 14 hours the Earth’s magnetic field was open due to a geomagnetic storm and this caused the visualization of “new” aurora in several places on the planet.

The phenomenon was possible because when the crack occurred, fast-moving solar winds invaded Earth’s atmosphere causing the lights seen in the sky.

This crack happened because of a phenomenon known as co-rotating interaction region or CIR, which happens when two different streams of solar wind collide. From there, as these winds carry the magnetic flux, it opens up the Earth’s magnetic field and causes the cracks within itself.





What drew the most attention in this case was the duration of the phenomenon, which lasted for 14 hours and managed to be caught by videos and images.

The phenomenon was recorded worldwide in the early hours of the 6th to the 7th of July and these cracks pose no risk to the population.

See images captured at the moment:

Often I manage to capture the aurora when the kP is 2, this morning was one of those times. With asolar wind of 334 km/s one would think not. But the CIR shock is what’s important, and being out there when it occurs thank you’s to @SNHWx @Vincent_Ledvina @nenecallas @halocme pic.twitter.com/BIm2ggNXm2 — Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) July 6, 2022







