Pietra is born, daughter of Tays Reis and Biel at 36 weeks: ‘Most beautiful’

The first child of singer-songwriter Tays Reis and singer Biel, Pietra, was born last night in a hospital in the capital of São Paulo.

“Pietra was born, I came to the hospital, out of nowhere feeling another pain. I ended up staying. My doctor said ‘it is now, it will be born’. It was born, I’m recovering, everything went well”, said the first-time mom in Instagram Stories. .

Pietra came into the world weighing 2.5 kg and measuring 47 centimeters and in Tays’s 36th week of pregnancy, two weeks before her projected dates between 38 and 40 weeks.

“I can’t wait to show you guys. We are in our moment, family moment, connecting, getting to know”, said Tays.

She also thanked the affection she is receiving from the fans: “We want to thank everyone for the messages of love and affection with our family. We are very happy, it is a unique moment!”.

The baby is already getting her newborn shots and Tays said she is very quiet and slept through the night.

“I’m ecstatic still, not believing. […] My God, I did that, I keep looking and say ‘did this girl leave me?’. It’s surreal, it’s the most beautiful thing in the world”, exudes love to mom.