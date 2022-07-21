PL cancels 40,000 registrations for Bolsonaro’s convention in Maracanzinho

With the motto ‘For the good of Brazil’, Bolsonaro officializes his re-election candidacy in Rio de Janeiro, his political birthplace (photo: ALAN SANTOS/PL)

The PL informed this Wednesday (20/7) that it canceled almost 40 thousand of the 50 thousand registrations made for the convention that will launch the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for reelection next Sunday (24), in Rio de Janeiro.

The measure took place after the president’s pre-campaign IT team identified a high number of hits and discovered that the origin was anti-bolsonarist groups, whose objective was to deflate the meeting in Maracanzinho.

On WhatsApp and social networks, groups spread messages encouraging mass registrations. One of the messages, titled “A Peaceful Protest,” says it was inspired by a similar episode that, in 2020, deflated a rally by then-President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The acronym also highlighted that more than 10,000 registrations were confirmed. The gym has a capacity of 13,000 seats. “The false entries were screened and the QR Codes were canceled using their own tools, through artificial intelligence”.

In addition, the PL highlighted that the IPs of the attacks were stored for possible legal measures if configured as a crime. Further details of the process were not disclosed. The free ticket can be withdrawn by anyone, through the Sympla platform, with the presentation of some data.

With the motto “For the good of Brazil”, Bolsonaro officializes his re-election candidacy in Rio de Janeiro, his political birthplace. The convention will take place next Sunday (24) at Maracanzinho, at 11:22 am, with symbolism referring to number 22, of the party, and even in the clothing of the participants oriented to appear in green and yellow to the place. Accreditation can be done through the Sympla platform until July 21st. The president and first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, are expected to arrive at the site at 11 am.