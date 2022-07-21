PL releases entry without tickets for supporters at an event that officializes Bolsonaro’s candidacy

Acronym had made invitations available on an online platform and opposition groups signed up to boycott the party convention.

Isac Nóbrega/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro will participate in the PL party convention next Sunday



O Liberal Party announced on its social networks this Wednesday, 20th, that it will not charge tickets to supporters who wish to go to the party convention that will formalize the name of Jair Bolsonaro as a candidate for re-election to the presidency of the Republic. The event, which will take place next Sunday, the 24th, at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, had been the target of a group of opponents who registered on a platform to guarantee a ticket and ‘boycott’ the event, ensuring that it was empty. According to the caption, it was possible to identify 40,000 false entries – which were excluded – after a screening carried out on the website where the entries were distributed.

“Yesterday [terça] the PL website registered 50,000 registrations for the convention, of which just under 40,000 were cancelled. Therefore, 5 days before the convention, more than 10 thousand registrations have already been confirmed. A screening of false registrations was carried out and the QR Codes were cancelled. With the use of own tools. And the IPs of the attacks were stored for possible legal action if crimes are configured. We will not provide further details for security reasons.” The organization of opponents is similar to an action carried out against the then US candidate Donald Trump in the elections of United Stateswhere Democrats bought tickets to skip Republican events and keep the stands empty.