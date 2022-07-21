PL will trigger TSE to investigate invasion of Bolsonaro’s convention ticket website

posted on 07/20/2022 17:39



(credit: EVARISTO SA/AFP)

The Liberal Party (PL) reported that it will file a representation at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to investigate and eventually punish invaders of the Sympla platform, where the acronym carries out the distribution of tickets for the national convention that will officially launch President Jair Bolsonaro. (PL) to the slate in the reelection attempt.

Earlier, the PL reported having canceled almost 40 thousand of the 50 thousand registrations made for the convention that will take place next Sunday (24), in Rio de Janeiro. On Tuesday (19), the site showed instability and sold out the number of tickets after the president’s pre-campaign IT team identified a high number of hits and discovered that the origin came from anti-bolsonarist groups, whose objective was to empty the meeting. in Maracanãzinho.

On WhatsApp and social networks, groups spread messages encouraging mass registration. One of the messages, titled “A Peaceful Protest,” says it was inspired by a similar episode that, in 2020, deflated a rally by then-President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The false registrations were screened and the QR Codes were canceled using our own tools, through artificial intelligence”, he pointed out.

The acronym also highlighted that more than 10,000 registrations have been confirmed and that public entry without tickets will be allowed until the stadium reaches the maximum capacity of 13,000 people.