PM dies during operation in Alemão; UPP base was attacked | Rio de Janeiro

Movement of police during operation in Complexo do AlemãoReginaldo Pimenta/O Dia Agency
Published 07/21/2022 07:18 | Updated 07/21/2022 10:25
The Military Police reported that suspected drug traffickers in the complex set fire to barricades, poured oil on the road and attacked police officers working in the operation to try to prevent entry and circulation in the area. Since early in the morning, the confrontation between police and criminals has been constant.
According to residents, the shooting in Alemão began in the late hours of the morning. Some complain that, due to the intense shooting, it is not possible to leave the house to work. Helicopters flying over the region were also recorded. A video showed an armored car through the streets of the place. A water tank ended up bursting after being hit by gunfire.
See the video:
Tense atmosphere in the German complex #German complex pic.twitter.com/4ylLbqP4iF
— inhaumaNoticias (@inhaumanoticias) July 21, 2022
Complexo do Alemão has a morning of intense clashes between police and criminals. #The day
Credit: Reginaldo Pimenta/O Dia Agency pic.twitter.com/1sjDoGPnEj
— Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) July 21, 2022
It’s not in Afghanistan or even less in the Ukrainian war, it’s Complexo do Alemão, in Hell de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/HWgxXC6Uyc
— Alfred Newmann, the Conservative (@pmarcelo1972) July 21, 2022
The Municipal Secretary of Education (SME) and the Secretary of the State of Education (Seeduc-RJ) reported that municipal and state school units in Rio de Janeiro are in recess due to school holidays, so they are closed.
In addition, the Military Police is carrying out an integrated action with the operation in Complexo do Alemão, in the communities of Juramento and Juramentinho, in the neighborhoods of Vicente de Carvalho and Tomas Coelho. Police officers from the 41st BPM (Irajá), together with agents from the 9th BPM (Rocha Miranda), 14th BPM (Bangu), 31st BPM (Recreio), 27th BPM (Santa Cruz) and 40th BPM (Campo Grande) work in the regions.