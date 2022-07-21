Police carry out an operation in an abandoned house in Higienópolis and investigate the abandonment of an incapable person | Sao Paulo

On Wednesday afternoon (20), the Civil Police of São Paulo fulfills a search and seizure warrant in a residence in Higienópolis, central region of the capital.

The police broke a window to enter the house. The operation is part of an investigation that investigates a possible abandonment of an incapable person with Margarida Bonetti, a resident of the place, as a victim.

The police investigation began after neighbors of the property in Higienópolis called several police stations saying that a person with mental health problems was at the scene and needed help.

According to delegate Luís Carlos Zaparolli, inside the house there was rubble, leftover food and garbage. A dog that was in the kitchen and was rescued.

According to the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, from Folha de S. Paulo, released in June, A resident of the house, Margarida Bonetti, had her name on the FBI’s wanted list. accused of crimes in the United States, such as slavery-like labor and assault against a former employee.

According to the general delegate of the Civil Police of São Paulo, Oswaldo Nico, there is no arrest warrant for Margarida because the crime has expired.

“It’s even social work, we don’t have an arrest warrant, her warrant is expired, we’re on a search warrant because […] she is there with all this garbage, living together, there are animals in the house, that is, it is a social problem. We are going to seek medical help to try to make her condition better, try to see a relative, something, it’s more a social issue than a police one,” Nico told Band during the operation.

Dozens of people followed the police operation on the street.

Agents from a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) for animal protection entered the house in Higienópolis on the 3rd to rescue two dogs that were abandoned without food and water. The animals were taken to Instituto Luisa Mell. The case was registered at the 4th Police District (DP), in Consolação, as a crime of animal abuse.