Police carry out joint operation in Complexo do Alemão; one PM and two suspects died | Rio de Janeiro

The Military and Civil Police began this Thursday (21) a joint operation in Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio, to combat theft of vehicles, cargo and banks. Residents reported intense gunfire and even bursts. One PM was killed by traffickers, and another was shot. two suspects died in confrontation.

Bope and Core, elite groups of corporations, were mobilized, as well as armored vehicles and a helicopter.

Passengers on a bus had to throw themselves on the floor to escape stray bullets (look above).

Residents record gunshots in helicopter and expose fear of leaving home

The PM reported that criminals attacked the Fazendinha UPP, where the PM who died was. He was hit in the neck.

“Information from the intelligence sectors points to the presence of criminals in this region practicing theft of vehicles mainly in the areas of the neighborhoods of Grande Méier, Irajá and Pavuna”, informed the PM.

“This group has been carrying out robberies from financial establishments — such as those that took place in the municipality of Quatis, in Niterói and in Baixada Fluminense — and cargo theft, in addition to plan invasion attempts to other communities in the city”, he amended.

“In order to prevent the movement of police on the hill, drug traffickers are pouring oil on roads and setting fire to barricades,” added the Military Police.