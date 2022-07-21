Police execute warrant and enter mansion

A search and seizure warrant was carried out this afternoon (20) in São Paulo by investigators at the property where Margarida Bonetti lives, known as “the woman of the abandoned house”, subject of a podcast by Folha de S. Paulo produced by Chico Felitti. She tried to prevent the entry of the agents, who had to break a window to gain access to the place.

The action is part of an investigation opened by the Civil Police that investigates whether she suffers from a psychiatric disorder and whether she was a victim of abandonment by an incapable person. Margarida returned to Brazil to live in the mansion in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in the capital of São Paulo, after being accused of having kept a maid in conditions analogous to slavery between the late 1970s and early 2000s in the US.

Investigators from the 4th Police District are at the scene with experts to verify if it is possible to verify the crime, provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code based on the Elderly Statute. Hygiene, building and sanitary conditions are the items taken into account in the survey.

Margarida even told the agents that she would open the door after having access to the court order and having received guidance from a lawyer. However, the delay in opening made the police suspect that she did not intend to let anyone in. Because of this, agents tried to break down the door of the house, without success.

“She put a bench with a chandelier, it actually looks like a leftover chandelier, holding the door”, he told the UOL the delegate Vanessa Guimarães, one of the first to enter the house.

Guimarães and another agent entered through a window, which had to be forcibly opened. Afterwards, the two opened the door for the rest of the task force to enter.

“She didn’t try to push me, but she stood in front of me saying ‘don’t come in, don’t come in, it’s my privacy’. Then she realized that she couldn’t avoid it anymore, so she authorized the entry of the police clerk and mine as women” , said the delegate.

The agents told the report that Margarida repeated several times that she did not allow them to enter the place and that she “had her rights”. The area is isolated, accessible only to the police and the press – who cannot pass through the gate. Outside, you could hear her yelling at the police.

“The house is a fortress,” she reportedly told the police.

“We explained that we are complying with a court order. We are doing work within the law and trying our best not to cause any damage, any damage,” said Luiz Carlos Zapparolli, chief investigator of the center’s 1st Sectional Precinct.

Strong smell and accumulation of garbage

Margarida told police that “the neighbors are lying” and that the agents were tricked. However, delegate Vanessa Guimarães said that the environment is unhealthy. “Upon entering the smell is very strong, there is a lot of accumulated garbage, clothes, leftover food.”

You can’t walk inside, the condition is totally unhealthy. The house… You have no place on the floor to set foot.”

Researcher Luiz Carlos Zapparolli

“It opens a passageway between the garbage and the accumulation, and the whole house has dirt and all kinds of accumulations of garbage and dirt,” added Vanessa.

An apparently malnourished dog was taken from there. “This one we found in a totally scared condition, trembling, it’s hard to even catch, the smell is terrible,” Zapparolli said of the dog. Activist Luisa Mell is also on site helping to rescue this and other animals.

Deputy adviser says he was assaulted by mansion owner

An assistant to state deputy Bruno Lima, who participated in the rescue of a dog in precarious conditions at the mansion, said he was assaulted by Margarida in the midst of police action this afternoon.

According to public servant Bruno Gallo, Margarida would have given a “tie”, a strangulation blow, after he removed the animal from her hands. Then, she said she gave the dog to Luisa Mell, who participated in the rescue.

“The environment was unhealthy, and the animal needs veterinary assistance. The delegate asked her to deliver the dog. But she didn’t want to. She said: ‘They’ve already taken two [cães], they won’t take the third one’. When I went to get it, she attacked me with a tie,” said the server as he left the property, his voice breathless.

The story was confirmed by Luisa Mell herself, who came out afterwards. “[Antes] she took the dog from my hands and put it inside her shirt. Then, I said: ‘guys, can someone do something? She’s choking the dog’. Then she hit one of the police officers. I just didn’t get hit either because I ran out of there,” she said.

O UOL tried to talk to the lawyer representing Margarida, who accompanied the execution of the warrant. But she left the venue through the back and did not speak to the press.

‘You’re worried about the window’

According to delegate Marcelo Palhares, the police also checks if there are conditions for housing the property. “In the investigation, we found electricity on, water and electricity working, with bills being paid. So it is assumed environment (for housing)”.

In a statement recorded on June 11 to which the UOL had access, Rosa Vicente de Azevedo, Margarida’s sister, denied that Margarida had a “mental problem” and presented herself as responsible for her sister’s livelihood, including food, clothing, shoes, money for shopping and transportation.

She also said that Margarida left the mansion out of fear after the window of the property was shot. According to the report, there was an escalation of violence in front of the mansion following the success of the podcast.

Daisy came out of the house this afternoon after the break-in. She walked across the porch to the window that was forcibly opened and back inside. “She is worried about the window, she said she needs to close it and she even tried to close it herself”, said delegate Vanessa Guimarães.

Police execute search warrant at home Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

Initially, people who pass by the place daily cursed and even threw objects at the property. “One day, there was a gunshot that hit one of the windows,” he said. The police trip to the property today also takes place to verify if, in fact, there was the shooting.

According to Rosa, the sister was not injured in the attack and left the house after the incident. “Margarida is no longer at the residence, as she is fearful for her life and physical integrity,” she added.

‘It was family’, says sister about victim

She was also asked about her sister’s relationship with the maid, a victim of a condition analogous to slavery.

“Daisy never had any kind of disagreement with her secretary at home. [como se referiu à mulher mantida em condições análogas à escravidão]. Quite the contrary, because they always got along very well and [Margarida] had her as a member of his own family.”

The house that became a tourist spot with the success of the podcast ‘A Mulher da Casa Abandonada’ Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

The podcast chose to preserve the name of the victim, an illiterate Brazilian, who was “given” to Margarida and her husband when they moved to the United States. With shifts of more than 12 hours a day, she worked without pay and had no access to the refrigerator, which was locked so that she could not consume food from there. The woman had also been denied access to medical care.

According to the investigation conducted in the United States, the victim was constantly assaulted by Margarida, who even threw hot soup on her face on one occasion, according to the complaint.

Questioned in an interview with the podcast, Margarida denies the accusations.

No basic sanitation and precarious situation

The Civil Police of São Paulo reported having opened an investigation after receiving calls from the neighborhood with reports that “a person with mental health problems resided in the property, and who would be in need of help”. For two decades, Margarida has lived in the property, which is now covered by “vast vegetation” and without basic sanitation, according to the incident report that initiated the investigation.

“Is it over there [Margarita Bonetti] lives in a house without water, without sewage and in a precarious situation. If you’re in there under these circumstances, you’ve supposedly been abandoned by the family. It is important to find out whether there was abandonment of an incapable person”, reported delegate Roberto Monteiro, from Seccional Centro.

Mansion wall in Higienópolis was spray-painted after the podcast “the woman from the abandoned house” Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

The delegate confirmed the story told by the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, citing the restricted contact with neighbors and complaints related to the cutting of trees on the street. “She had little contact with the neighborhood. When she did, she would make up a complex story about an alleged plot to cut down the trees.”

After Margarida left the United States and returned to Brazil, the Brazilian engineer René Bonettiher husband, served time when he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison in 2001.

International treaties signed by Brazil and other countries prohibit the extradition of Brazilians. Therefore, Margarida was not taken to the United States to answer for the crime.

‘Evidence of delusional process’

The report spoke with health professionals who emphasize that they had no contact with Margarida — therefore, they only made an analysis based on reports they heard.

Psychoanalyst Christian Dunker sees signs of mental disorders in actions attributed to Margarida Bonetti. “There are indications of a delusional process. This can happen in several mental disorders”, he evaluates.

In Margarida’s case, Dunker cites her isolation at the mansion as a form of “protection” in the midst of a delusion where she thinks she is being persecuted.

The house becomes a kind of bunker [como são chamadas estruturas no subsolo de imóveis para resistir a projéteis de guerra] for a person who thinks there is always something or someone wanting to harm them. Whoever enters will bring poison or will mess with that delusional order that is there.”

Christian Dunker, psychoanalyst

“She is an inaccessible person. Anyone who approaches, be it a doctor, a psychologist or the family member himself, will take the place of the ‘persecutor'”, he adds.