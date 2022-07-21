Police execute warrant and enter Margarida Bonetti’s mansion, who clashes with Luísa Mell

Margarida Bonetti, who became known after the success of the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, by Chico Felittiappeared for the first time in public this Wednesday (20), shortly after the police invaded his mansion in Higienópolis, in São Paulo, to fulfill a search and seizure warrant. The action was entirely filmed by Luísa Mellwho was at the scene to investigate possible animal abuse.

Investigators from the 4th Police District, from the Civil Police, tried to enter Bonetti’s house, but she would not allow it. Then they tried to break down the door, without success; it was necessary to enter through a window, which was forcibly opened. Two police officers entered first and opened the door for the rest of the team., according to information from “UOL”. The action is part of the investigation opened to investigate if she suffers from a mental problem, or if she was abandoned by relatives in the mansion.

“She said that we were not going to enter, that she had her rights. We explained that she is complying with a court order. We are doing work within the law and we try our best not to cause any damage, any damage”, explained the delegate Luiz Carlos Zapparolli to the portal, who heard local sources that claimed that Bonetti argued with police officers.

Discussion by a dog

The delegate also stressed that Bonetti’s mansion, which is wanted by the FBI for keeping a woman in a state similar to slavery in her home in the United States, is in terrible condition. “You can’t walk inside, the condition is totally unhealthy. The house… you have no place on the floor to put your feet,” he said, who also spoke about an apparently malnourished dog that was removed from the site. “This one we found in a totally scared condition, shaking, it’s even difficult to catch, the smell is terrible”, he stressed.

Luísa Mell, noted animal rights advocate, broadcast the action live on his Instagram account and even chatted with Bonetti because of the dog. It was during the live that it was possible to see, for the first time in public, the face of the woman who became famous due to the podcast presented by Felitti in the newspaper “Folha de São Paulo”; the appearance ended up generating memes on social networks.