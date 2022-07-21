Population served by SUS in Amapá can make complaints via WhatsApp | amapá

Patients treated at health facilities in Amapá can make complaints about the service through a virtual ombudsman on WhatsApp, at the number (96) 98401-1821. The public can check the progress of services by calling or texting.

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) made the number available on Monday (18) to serve the population assisted by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The ombudsman’s building works at Avenida Anhanguera, nº 265, in the Beirol neighborhood, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm.

From January to May of this year, 674 of the 846 services provided by the ombudsman through the sectors that receive patients were completed. By law, the agency has a maximum period of 30 days to forward the decision to the user.

“Users get in touch with us for different situations, from compliments to complaints. This feedback is important for us to be able to organize and be aware of our deficiencies and virtues of the state’s health system”, detailed the ombudsman-general, Nahon Galeno.

In addition to denouncements and complaints, the WhatsApp channel of the ombudsman also receives praise and suggestions to improve services.

To request services, the patient must present: RG (Identity Card), SUS card, proof of residence and proof of procedures performed (consultations, exams and surgeries).

See G1 Amapá’s latest news shift