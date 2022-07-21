President of the referees association supports Galo and asks for Seneme to leave the CBF

After complaints from Athletic on the lack of professionalism of Wilson Seneme, president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, the president of the National Association of Football Referees in Brazil, Salmo Valentim, also criticized the former referee and asked for his resignation at the CBF.

“Wilson Seneme, if he has the least decency and shame on his face, he has to resign from the CBF! I echo Palmeiras, Atlético and all the clubs that ask for his immediate departure from the national commission. Brazilian arbitration needs to be independent and professional. Enough of amateurism”, said Salmo Valentim.

According to the president of the referees association, Ednaldo Rodrigues, current president of the CBF, is to blame for the recent errors in refereeing. For Salmo Valentim, the expenses of the arbitration confederation are too much for a service that is not well performed in Brazil.

Read in full the speech of the president of the National Association of Soccer Referees of Brazil, Salmo Valentim:

“Wilson Seneme, if he has the least decency and shame on his face, he has to resign from the CBF! I echo Palmeiras, Atlético and all the clubs that ask for his immediate departure from the national commission. Brazilian arbitration needs to be independent and professional. Enough amateurism.

Ednaldo Rodrigues is entirely responsible for this setback, who is responsible for this crisis due to the bad choices he made. The institutional damage is huge and the referees pay the bill!

The CBF has no moral conditions to maintain the national arbitration commission. The cost is high, but the results are meager and as unimpressive as the disservice that Wilson Seneme performs! Therefore, congratulations to the clubs for their posture, to the referees for their courage and: #FORASENEME!”.