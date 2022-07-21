Pressure at work? Anxiety and stress aggravate skin diseases

Fear. Anxiety. Overload. Stress. These are common problems in the corporate environment of a country that has taken poor care of its population during the pandemic and where there are more than 11 million unemployed. These conditions are a full plate to trigger skin diseases. Workers under pressure often face hair loss, acne, worsening atopic dermatitis, worsening psoriasis, and the return of white patches of vitiligo. All caused by due emotional problems.

According to dermatologists, stress impairs the body’s balance and stimulates neuroendocrine system reactions, affecting immunological aspects of skin diseases.

“The skin and the central nervous system have the same embryonic origin, both come from the ectoderm. The ectoderm is the outermost layer of a developing embryo and gives rise to the epidermis and its appendages (hair, glands, among others) and the nervous system (brain, spinal cord, nerves and nerve ganglia). For this reason, the skin has an intimate relationship with emotions such as stress, fear and anxiety”, explains Alice Jaruche, a dermatologist graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP) and specialist from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

Some people with little resilience, sensitive to stress, with anxiety and depressive disorders, worsen a lot in the face of loss of freedom, phobias, panic and insomnia. Skin somatization increases due to the relationship between the skin, the nervous system and the psyche.

“These emotions stimulate the hormonal release of cortisol that triggers an inflammatory process in the skin, causing the worsening of diseases such as vitiligo, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, among others”, says the dermatologist.

What to do?

SBD guides the population to invest in good habits that will help to reduce stress and prevent skin changes, such as physical activity, having a good sleep, eating well and occupying the head with activities that cause pleasure (drawing or performing gardening, for example). In addition, it is important to have a daily skin care routine – and for that, no matter how heavy and distressing the work is, there must always be time, energy and will.

According to SBD, the dermatologist must develop the best doctor-patient relationship with empathy, reception, providing tools, complementary therapies and indicating, in some cases, psychological/psychiatric counseling.

“Stress is not normally a cause of skin diseases, but an aggravating factor. Therefore, measures to control stress are fundamental in the care of skin diseases and lifestyle changes are the most impactful. Improving the quality of sleep, food, physical activity, having a leisure routine and time to take care of yourself help a lot in the process. The treatment of the skin in each disease is specific and must be guided by a dermatologist”, concludes Jaruche.