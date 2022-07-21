Priest suffers from Juma’s ‘whip tongue’ and takes insult

Not even the priest will escape Juma with “reiva” in Pantanal.

With nerves on edge wetland, Juma (Alanis Guillen) who is about to marry Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), after much insistence, agreed to go back to live on the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

However, as soon as she set foot on the site, she has already become a jaguar with the new guest. Erica (Marcela Fetter), ended up making fun of Juma and made her furious by claiming that she had not seen “bug” in wetland. The fact is that the character of Alanis Guillen didn’t like anything, nothing about how the journalist was “funny” for Jove and was bitten by jealousy in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

However, more situations will Juma get out of control in wetland. It’s just that the young lady will have to have a conversation with the priest before the wedding and will leave the priest stunned with her not meek way of being.

In scenes that will be shown this Wednesday (20), according to the summary published on the official website of wetlandthe priest will take a nudge from Juma right in his first words, is that the religious will call her daughter and will have a skittish answer from the root swamp. “I am not your daughter”will shoot the friend of seedling (Bella Campos).

The parish priest will try to fix the situation, but he will manage to make it even worse. “Daughter is a way of saying. Even because, in fact, we are all children of God… Aren’t we?”will ask the priest. “I am the daughter of my parents… Gil [Enrique Diaz] and Maria Marruá [Juliana Paes]”will return the bride, not liking the direction of the prose.

PRIEST WILL FALL BACK WITH DISAPPOINTMENT

The conversation, which is already bizarre enough, will take on a new tone when Juma make a “confession”. The jaguar girl will mobilize the priest to drop a pearl. “I’m pregnant with him!”says the savage scaring everyone.

For Jumathe fact that she thinks she is pregnant, like the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) had spoken, which led her to agree to marry the character of Jesuit Barbosa in wetland.

The priest, however, will point out that the ceremony is not that simple. “For me to marry you to your man, as you say, I am giving up all necessary requirements. But one thing I need to do.”he will say, referring to the baptism of Catholicism.

Juma will refuse to be baptized and afraid to poke the jaguar with a short stick, the parish priest will almost fall back with the insult. “Neither would I accept to baptize someone against his will. But without that, Juma, I won’t be able to perform this wedding of yours.” will notify the priest.

Willing to get married, she will calm down and accept to be baptized in wetland. The baptism will take place in the waters of the river, with the distant gaze of the river old man, that will bless your protégé. “I baptize you Juma Marruá, daughter of Gil and Maria Marruá. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit… Amen”, will utter the priest in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.