Pronampe begins the new phase of contracting credit

Last Monday (18), an ordinance was published by the Ministry of Economy in the Official Gazette (DOU), where the contracting of credit is allowed under the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) from next Monday (25).

According to the text, credit operations in the program can be formalized by participating financial institutions until December 31, 2024.

The forecast is that between R$ 30 billion and R$ 40 billion will be made available in Pronampe by December this year. For this program, the interest rate will be the Selic, which is currently at 13.25% – plus 6%. Thus, the rate of loans will be from 19.25% per year.

Pronampe was divided into two phases, the first being an emergency, when it had three stages. And now it has become permanent, with only one phase so far for this modality.

In June 2020, when the first loans were contracted by Pronampe, the interest rate charged in the program was one of the lowest in the market, when the Selic was 2.25% per year, plus 1.25% per year, totaling a cost of 3.5% per year.

However, in June 2021 Pronampe was reissued and became permanent. Thus, there was a rise in the rate, which rose to Selic, which was at 3.5% per year, plus 6% per year, totaling an interest rate of 9.5% per year.

According to the rules regarding new loans, the amount granted through Pronampe will be a maximum of 30% of the company’s annual gross revenue, based on the year prior to contracting.

In summary, companies with less than one year can take out a loan of up to 50% of the capital stock or up to 30% of the average of their monthly gross revenue since they started their activities. You can choose whichever is more advantageous.

