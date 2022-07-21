Pronampe is back — learn about the requirements to participate in the program

An old acquaintance of Brazilian entrepreneurs, the pronampe will show up again from the 25th of July. The National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses offers lines of credit with special interest conditions — the idea is to encourage entrepreneurship in the country.

But if in 2020 the rates were very low, hovering around Selic +1.25% per year — it is worth remembering that, at the time, the interest was at 2.25% —, today the program has higher rates and that can not be that attractive.

The Ministry of Economy estimates that loans will be made at rates equivalent to the Selic – which, at the moment, is at 13.25% per year – plus 6%. That is: almost 20% interest.

Pronampe 2022: the details

The loans made available by the program can be contracted from the 25th of July;

Companies and financial bodies that decide to participate will have until 12/31/24 to formalize their credit operations.

It is expected that, by December, credits of around R$35 billion will be provided (margin of error of 5%, more or less); the interest rate on the loans will be 19.25% (the Selic rate plus 6%) per year.

Pronampe was divided into two different periods. The first period was classified as an emergency, starting in June 2020 and total interest of around 3.5% per annum.

The second period, which started in June 2021, was classified as permanent and had rates equivalent to the Selic +6% per year – which, at the time, was close to 9.5%.

As for the 2022 version of the program, see the rules that must be followed to obtain new loans:

30% of the company’s annual gross revenue, calculated based on the year prior to hiring.

For companies with less than one year, the loan limit will be up to 50% of the share capital or up to 30% of the average of their monthly gross income since the beginning of their activities. The choice will be made in what is of best benefit to the company.

*With Estadão Content