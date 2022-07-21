PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1

In a very beautiful atmosphere, Paris Saint-Germain beat a brave Kawasaki Frontale team, confirming during this first Japanese tour the beautiful impressions surrounding Christophe Galtier’s team (1-2).

The French champion against the Japanese champion, 31st on the thermometer, an opening ceremony and more than 60,000 inhabitants of Tokyo. The scene has been set! For their first match on Japanese soil, the capital club knew it was expected. By an audience, but also by a team determined to make it difficult. It was, therefore, with a gala of eleven that Christophe Galtier wanted to accept the challenge. Three defenders to secure the Parisian shores, three forwards to attack opposing defenders and a new recruit in the middle: there was the promise of some sensations this Wednesday night on the lawn of the National Olympic Stadium.



From the start, our Parisians showed off the color! A double attempt by Kylian Mbappé (27′), several occasions signed Neymar Jr. or Leo Messi (31st) and a local goalkeeper festival to disgust our forwards later on… Finally it was the Argentine who managed to make the Japanese goalkeeper falter, through perseverance, after a countered attack and a good move.

