PT should formalize Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic at a convention in São Paulo this Thursday | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Lula, who will run for president for the sixth time, will be the first candidate of a party federation. The alliance modality, created in 2021, consists of the union of two or more parties that must act as if they were one for at least four years.

Other parties that make up the Brasil da Esperança party federation will also hold conventions. After the meetings, everyone will meet to endorse the decisions taken (see more below).

1 of 1 Former president Lula (PT) and former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) during an act in Brasília on July 12. — Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Former President Lula (PT) and former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) during an act in Brasília on July 12. — Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The event began around 10:10 am in a small room in the hotel, without much publicity from the party. Members of the party’s National Executive participate in the meeting behind closed doors.

According to the calendar defined by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), parties have until August 5 to hold conventions. After the meeting, the parties have until August 15 to register their candidacy in court – the last step for the candidate to become official.

Ciro, Lula, Janones and Bolsonaro will be the first to formalize candidacies; see calendar;

Election 2022: Meet the presidential candidates

During the party’s national convention this Thursday (21), the PT must:

confirm and nominate Lula as a candidate for president of the federation;

to approve the indication of a coalition with PSB, Solidariedade and the PSOL-Rede federation;

and to approve the nomination of Geraldo Alckmin as a candidate for vice president of the federation.

At the same time, the PV, which also makes up the Brasil da Esperança federation, will meet, virtually, to make the same decisions. PC do B, another member of the alliance, approved the nominations in a virtual meeting on Wednesday night (20).

The conventions are seen by PT members as “merely formal” and protocol.

No participation by Lula

With agendas in Recife (PE), the former president will not be at the PT’s national convention. In 2018, Lula also did not participate in the event in which the PT confirmed his candidacy for the presidency. At the time, he was arrested after conviction in the second instance in the Guarujá (SP) triplex case, but he sent a letter that was read by actor Sérgio Mamberti.

PT officializes Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic

The acronym even registered Lula’s candidacy in the TSE, but the request was rejected by the TSE due to the conviction that made him ineligible under the Clean Record Law.

Three years later, in 2021, a decision by Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), annulled convictions handed down by the Federal Justice of Paraná in the scope of Operation Lava Jato, with that, the former president was eligible again.

Born in Garanhuns (PE), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva worked in São Paulo as a street vendor, shoeshine boy, dry cleaner and mechanic. At the age of 17, in 1964, he suffered an accident at work, in which he lost the little finger of his left hand.

Lula began his political career in the union movement in 1966 and was elected president of the Metalworkers Union of São Bernardo do Campo and Diadema in 1975.

In February 1980, Lula participated in the founding of the Workers’ Party, the PT. On April 19 of the same year, he was arrested for 31 days due to his role in leading strike movements in ABC Paulista.

In 1982, he added the nickname “Lula” to the original name. In the same year, for the PT, she ran for the government of São Paulo and came in fourth place. Four years later, in 1986, he was elected constituent deputy for São Paulo, at the time, he was the most voted parliamentarian in Brazil.

Lula ran for president for the first time in 1989 and was defeated by Fernando Collor de Mello (PRN) in the second round. In 1994, he competed again and lost, in the first round, to Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). In 1998, Lula tried once more for the presidential election and was defeated again by FHC.

In 2002, Lula was elected president of the Republic after disputing the second round against José Serra (PSDB). In 2006, he defeated Geraldo Alckmin (at the time, a member of the PSDB) in the second round and was reelected.

In 2010, the former president managed to elect his successor, Dilma Rousseff (PT), who headed two portfolios in the Lula administrations: the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Civil House.

In 2014, Lula ruled out running for the Plateau and announced support for Dilma’s re-election.

In July 2017, the former president was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for the crimes of corruption and money laundering in the Guarujá triplex case. In April 2018, he was arrested by the then judge Sergio Moro and, a few days later, he surrendered to the Federal Police after an act at the headquarters of the ABC Metalworkers Union.

In 2021, a decision by the Minister of the Supreme, Edson Fachin, overturned the convictions and made Lula eligible. In the decision, Fachin considered that the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, responsible for the Lava Jato cases related to Petrobras, was not the competent body to judge Lula — for the minister, the accusations against the former president had no direct relationship with Petrobras.

In April of the same year, the plenary of the Supreme Court confirmed the decision and sent the cases to the Federal Court of the Federal District.