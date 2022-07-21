Change of maps with more rain to part of the US and confirmation of the export corridor from Ukraine helped in the pressure

podcast Purchases from China help to minimize pressure on soybean prices in Chicago, but do not prevent negative closing

Tuesday (19) ended with soybean prices falling more than 20 points in the main contracts traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange. The move took away much of the highs recorded in the previous session, taking August to end the day at $14.77 and November at $13.58 per bushel.

“Fears of a global recession continue to haunt the market and have made players cautious. In China, an increase in Covid-19 cases and new problems in the real estate sector, affect the prospects of economic recovery this Tuesday”, he explains. the general director of Grupo Labhoro.

On the other hand, however, Sousa states that “the North American climate foundation continues to be bullish, showing only light and sparse rains for the vast majority of the Corn Belt and the Midwest”.

Although the weather conditions in the United States will be a concern in the coming days and the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has reduced the index of crops in good or excellent condition by 1%, the pressure from the financial sector remains strong and today weighs on all commodities. , which generally fall.

Also on the CBOT, the drops between the bran and oil futures are more than 2% in the first maturities of both, which were quoted at, respectively, US$ 388.10 per short ton and 59.35 US cents per pound. -Weight. For corn, more than 3% low this Tuesday.

In addition, the market was also attentive to new purchases that China made of US soybeans in the early hours of Tuesday, which helped to ease the pressure on quotes this Tuesday at CBOT.

CLIMATE IN THE USA

Also according to a report by the Labhoro Group, “yesterday the rains in the USA were light, accumulated up to 25 mm for west-central Minnesota, north and west of North Dakota, south of Ohio, east of Kentucky, points of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. In other areas of the Corn Belt and Midwest the rains did not occur”.

And for the next few days, rainfall should continue poorly distributed and not very voluminous. “This morning’s GFS model (19) continues to remove the rains for the Midwest and the Corn Belt”, explained Sousa. However, in the sequence, the maps updated on the afternoon of this Tuesday, the rains already appeared a little better distributed and helped in the pressure on the quotations in the CBOT.

Still, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) kept its index of corn crops in good or excellent condition at 64% and reduced that of soybeans by just 1% to 62% in its weekly crop monitoring report released this week. Monday (18).

BRAZILIAN MARKET

In Brazil, as Sousa explains, attention must be redoubled on the business opportunities that may continue to appear for producers. Some of them could come from an even higher exchange rate or even problems that can still be felt by the new North American crop.

This Tuesday, the dollar closed with a slight increase, but still above R$ 5.40, giving space for good prices being formed in the domestic market. In the countryside, price indicators still vary from R$160.00 to R$180.00 per bag in the main markets. In Cascavel, Paraná, the day ended with a rise of 0.58% to R$ 173.00/bag.

In ports, despite the decline, prices are still close to R$ 200.00. In Rio Grande, R$ 194.00 available and R$ 195.00 for August. In Paranaguá, respectively, R$ 195.00 and R$ 196.00 per bag.