Quintero, from River Plate, in the crosshairs of Brazilian giant

Santos achieved an important victory against Botafogo, by 2 to 0, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match also marked Lisca Doido’s first outing as Peixe’s coach. The coach watched the departure from the cabins of Vila Belmiro.

While Lisca is going to start her work, the Santos board continues to map the market in search of reinforcements. There is an understanding that the cast needs to be qualified. It is a name on Santos’ radar is Quintero, from River Plateaccording to GE.

The 29-year-old Colombian midfielder belongs to Shenzhen FC, from China, and is on loan at River Plate. The loan runs until the end of 2022.

According to GEtrading is not simple. Peixe has to convince the Chinese to another loan, in addition to finding a way to break Quintero’s bond with River to arrive in Vila Belmiro during this transfer window.

Santos needs socks

With the departure of Ricardo Goulart, the Santos board understands that there is a need to hire a midfielder for the cast. The question is to fit a good name within the financial reality of the club.