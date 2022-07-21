Rafa Brites denies her husband’s request and confirms having had the IUD inserted: “I stopped here”

Rafa Brites denies request made by her husband to have more children and confirms to followers that he had an IUD to protect himself

Mother of little Rocco, 5 years old, and Leon, 4 months old, Rafa Brites is no longer willing to get pregnant. This Wednesday (20), the famous appeared on her social networks and detailed to her followers the process she faced to have a silver IUD.

She explained that it was against her husband’s wishes, Felipe Andreoli, who would like to have more heirs. Satisfied with the size of her family, she decided to protect herself as the presenter could not have a vasectomy anytime soon.

“I had to insert the IUD for fear of getting pregnant. Enough for me, I’m fine, I’m fine. Luiz Felipe wanted more children, three children, but I stopped right here. I really wanted him to have a vasectomy, but he has to wait 60 days , so I said ‘I’ll make sure'”said the presenter.

Rafa also explained that the choice of the item was due to the desire not to inject hormones into his body. “I didn’t want anything with hormones, and this type of IUD doesn’t have it. At the time I was very fit… I don’t know if I’ll be back, let’s wait, because I had another baby and I don’t know how it’s going to be. I had a lot of abs and a lot of abs? A lot of people asked me if I injected some kind of hormone, but never, nothing. I have a family history of cancer and I think that kind of thing, when it’s aesthetic, totally unbalances our hormonal system”.

