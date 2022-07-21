Ranking of the 25 biggest fans in Brazil, according to research

The newspaper O Globo, together with the Ipec institute, carried out a survey of the biggest fans in Brazil. The survey included 2,000 interviews, in 126 municipalities in Brazil, between June 1 and 5. Corinthians takes advantage of Flamengo only in the Southeast, with 21.3% against 19.3% for Rubro-Negros. But in the North, Northeast and Midwest, Flamengo dominates the tip. See the ranking:

25 – Coritiba

The last on the list is Coritiba’s fans, with 0.3%, and only in 25th place.

24 – Botafogo-SP

Botafogo-SP has 0.3% of fans, tied with Coritiba with the same percentage.

23 – Goiás

Goiás has the biggest crowd in its state, with 0.3%. Its rival, Atlético-GO, does not appear among the 25.

22 – Rowing

Remo has 0.4% of fans and is the 22nd largest in the country.

21 – America-MG

América has the 3rd largest crowd in Minas and only the 21st in all of Brazil, with 0.4, tied with Remo.

20 – Athletic

Athletico has only 0.5% of fans, but ahead of its rival Coritiba.

19 – Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz team, which is known for having one of the most fanatical fans in the northeast, has 0.6% of fans.

18 – Victory

Vitória’s team is well behind Bahia, with 0.7%.

17 – Ceará

Ceará is behind its rival Fortaleza, with 0.8%.

16 – Paysandu

Paysandu has 0.9% of the fans, and is 16th in the ranking.

15 – Fluminense

Fluminense has only 1.1% of the crowd and is the 4th crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

14 – Sport

Sport has 1.2% of the crowd and the 3rd largest in the northeast.

13 – Fortress

The Fortaleza team has 1.3% of fans and occupies the 13th place.

12 – Botafogo

Botafogo has the 3rd largest crowd in Rio de Janeiro, with 1.3%.

11 – Bahia

The Bahian team has the biggest crowd in its state, with 1.7%.

10 – Atlético-MG

Only in 10th place, Galo has 2.1% of the crowd.

9 – Saints

Santos has the 4th crowd in the state and the 9th in Brazil.

8 – International

Inter has the 8th crowd in Brazil and is behind Grêmio in Rio Grande do Sul.

7 – Cruise

In Minas, Cruzeiro has the biggest crowd, with 3.1%.

6 – Guild

Grêmio has the biggest crowd in Rio Grande do Sul, with 3.2%.

5 – Vasco

Vasco has the second biggest crowd in Rio, with 4.2%.

4 – Palm trees

Palmeiras has only the 4th largest crowd in Brazil and the 3rd in São Paulo, with 7.4%.

3 – Sao Paulo

São Paulo has the 3rd largest crowd in Brazil, with 8.2%, and the second largest in the state of São Paulo.

2 – Corinthians

The second largest crowd in Brazil is Corinthians, with 15.5%.

1 – Flemish

Flamengo continues to have the biggest crowd in Brazil, with more than 5% ahead of Corinthians.

