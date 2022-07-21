Ranking of the 25 biggest fans in Brazil, according to research

The newspaper O Globo, together with the Ipec institute, carried out a survey of the biggest fans in Brazil. The survey included 2,000 interviews, in 126 municipalities in Brazil, between June 1 and 5. Corinthians takes advantage of Flamengo only in the Southeast, with 21.3% against 19.3% for Rubro-Negros. But in the North, Northeast and Midwest, Flamengo dominates the tip. See the ranking:
25 – Coritiba
The last on the list is Coritiba’s fans, with 0.3%, and only in 25th place.
24 – Botafogo-SP
Botafogo-SP has 0.3% of fans, tied with Coritiba with the same percentage.
23 – Goiás
Goiás has the biggest crowd in its state, with 0.3%. Its rival, Atlético-GO, does not appear among the 25.
22 – Rowing
Remo has 0.4% of fans and is the 22nd largest in the country.
21 – America-MG
América has the 3rd largest crowd in Minas and only the 21st in all of Brazil, with 0.4, tied with Remo.
20 – Athletic
Athletico has only 0.5% of fans, but ahead of its rival Coritiba.
19 – Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz team, which is known for having one of the most fanatical fans in the northeast, has 0.6% of fans.
18 – Victory
Vitória’s team is well behind Bahia, with 0.7%.
17 – Ceará
Ceará is behind its rival Fortaleza, with 0.8%.
16 – Paysandu
Paysandu has 0.9% of the fans, and is 16th in the ranking.
15 – Fluminense
Fluminense has only 1.1% of the crowd and is the 4th crowd in Rio de Janeiro.
14 – Sport
Sport has 1.2% of the crowd and the 3rd largest in the northeast.
13 – Fortress
The Fortaleza team has 1.3% of fans and occupies the 13th place.
12 – Botafogo
Botafogo has the 3rd largest crowd in Rio de Janeiro, with 1.3%.
11 – Bahia
The Bahian team has the biggest crowd in its state, with 1.7%.
10 – Atlético-MG
Only in 10th place, Galo has 2.1% of the crowd.
9 – Saints
Santos has the 4th crowd in the state and the 9th in Brazil.
8 – International
Inter has the 8th crowd in Brazil and is behind Grêmio in Rio Grande do Sul.
7 – Cruise
In Minas, Cruzeiro has the biggest crowd, with 3.1%.
6 – Guild
Grêmio has the biggest crowd in Rio Grande do Sul, with 3.2%.
5 – Vasco
Vasco has the second biggest crowd in Rio, with 4.2%.
4 – Palm trees
Palmeiras has only the 4th largest crowd in Brazil and the 3rd in São Paulo, with 7.4%.
3 – Sao Paulo
São Paulo has the 3rd largest crowd in Brazil, with 8.2%, and the second largest in the state of São Paulo.
2 – Corinthians
The second largest crowd in Brazil is Corinthians, with 15.5%.
1 – Flemish
Flamengo continues to have the biggest crowd in Brazil, with more than 5% ahead of Corinthians.