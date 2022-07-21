Rare gem found on yacht seized from Russian tycoon

A Fabergé egg was found by US authorities on a yacht seized from a Russian oligarch in Fiji. According to CNN, the vehicle belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, which suffered Western sanctions after the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, he had the US$ 300 million vessel (about R$ 1.6 billion at the current price) confiscated and taken to San Diego (USA) at the end of June.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said yesterday that if the jeweled egg is authentic, it would become one of the few remaining in the world, worth millions of dollars. She said this was one of the most interesting discoveries they made on board.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Fabergé eggs have become synonymous with wealth and luxury since they were first made by Peter Carl Fabergé for Tsar Alexander III in 1885. three decades, only 56 copies were produced for the imperial family and not all of them survived because of time.

The US Treasury Department estimates that the US and other countries have seized billions of dollars in Russian assets since March due to the imposed sanctions.

Lisa also says the country is working with authorities around the world to search for and seize yachts, and that the Justice Department has asked Congress that all value of the products found be passed on to Ukraine.

In June, the Supreme Court of Gibraltar ordered the auction of Dmitry Pumpyansky’s yacht, valued at R$390 million. In March, former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hid the yachts in Turkish waters so that there would be no apprehension.