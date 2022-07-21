RB Bragantino x Fortaleza live for the Brasileirão 2022; follow broadcast

In search of another victory in the Brazilian Serie A, Fortaleza faces Red Bull Bragantino at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, on the night of this Wednesday, 20th. Tonight’s match is scheduled to start at 7 pm . Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Lineups for RB Bragantino and Fortaleza

RB Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan, Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista, Miguel; Arthur, Smile, Alerrandro. Coach: Maurício Barbieri.

Strength

Marcelo Boeck; Britez, Ceballos, Titi; Jussa, Ronald, Matheus Vargas, Lucas Crispim, J. Capixaba; Moses, Romero. Tech: Vojvoda

How RB Bragantino and Fortaleza arrive for the game

Of the team that Vojvoda had in Goiânia three days ago, probably only Hercules is out. The steering wheel was replaced with pain in the last game and must not have recovered. So much so that Felipe traveled to join the delegation and should be the replacement. Next up are Zé Welison and Tinga, both in the medical department.

Massa Bruta has two more casualties compared to the previous game, against América-MG. In addition to forwards Ytalo and Hyoran, who were already under medical care – the former has fractured his left hand and the latter has inflammation in his left heel – midfielder Praxedes has received his third yellow card and is suspended.

The defensive midfielder Eric Ramires took a three-game hook at the STJD for kicking a ball at an opponent who was lying on the lawn, in the match against Botafogo, in the 15th round of Serie A. He was sent off in that game.

