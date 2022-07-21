reporter is threatened live by a gunman and regrets the situation

Reporter Daniela Carla, from TV Gazeta, an affiliate of Globo in Espírito Santo, went through a moment of tension during this Wednesday’s Bom Dia Espírito Santos (20/7). She was threatened by an armed man and had to leave Morro do Cabral in a hurry.

It all started when Daniela went to the place to talk about a series of shootings that happened at dawn, when she was approached by the man.

Watch:

TV Gazeta reporter Daniela Carla was threatened live by a criminal during coverage of the shooting in downtown Vitória-ES pic.twitter.com/36639895T5 — Dioclécio Neto 🇧🇷💉 💉 💉 (@perfildoneto) July 20, 2022

“We have just been threatened in Morro do Cabral. We’re getting out of here now, an armed man sent us away this time. This guy here pointed a gun at me. Shortly before, a partner of his stopped by and said that we had to set foot”, said the reporter.

Nervous about the situation, Daniela was unable to continue with the work and said that she would leave the place:

“We’re going to go down that ladder because we don’t want to put our lives at risk. We’re leaving this region now, if we can we’ll come back. I’m nervous, my voice a little shaky, but it’s normal.”

One of the newspaper’s anchors, Mário Bonella, asked the reporter to look for the police and vented about the tense situation. “She’s there to bring you information, but she’s been prevented from working. Dani will go to the car, to another region of the city, as soon as possible, we will come back with more information”, he lamented.

On her social media, Daniela vented about the situation and remembered that she was just doing her job. “But just as they think they have the right to take the peace of good people, criminals think they can prevent us from telling what they did and demand security from the authorities. You can not! We did our job,” she wrote.