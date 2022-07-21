Research finds effects of vaccine on menstruation; understand – 07/20/2022 – News

A study with more than 35,000 participants – women and transgender people – indicated that 42% of women had an increase in menstrual flow in the two weeks following vaccination against covid-19.

Reproduction / Brazil Agency Study participants had been vaccinated with doses from Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca and other brands used abroad.

The research, in addition, describes for the first time the appearance of spontaneous bleeding in a high number of people who did not have menstruation – because they were in menopause or because they were undergoing some contraceptive hormonal treatment for gender change – after the application of an immunizer.

The study’s findings, published late last week in the journal Science Advances, confirm a side effect that women had been warned about and ignored until then. Research data show, however, that the changes are temporary and are associated with certain triggers, such as age, systemic side effects associated with the vaccine (fever or fatigue), or a history of pregnancy and childbirth, among others.

“People who menstruate, and people who used to menstruate, began to comment that they had unexpected bleeding after the vaccine was given in early 2021,” said study authors Katharine Lee of Tulane University; and Kathryn Clancy of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The participants had been vaccinated with products from Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, among other brands used abroad.

One of the researchers even shared her experience on Twitter in February last year. Kathryn reported, after taking the 1st dose, that her period had come approximately a day early and was “spurting like when she was in her 20s again”. Several other women responded.

Tests

In the clinical trials of the vaccines, there was no question about menstrual cycles or bleeding, so the side effect ended up being ignored or discarded, although some immunizers, such as those against typhoid fever, hepatitis B, among others, can change the menstrual flow.

The researchers only included data from people who had not suffered from Covid-19, as the disease can cause changes in menstrual flow.

In addition, people aged 45 to 55 years were excluded to prevent the results from being confused with menopause or previous changes.

Of those interviewed, 42.1% said they had a heavier menstrual flow in the weeks after vaccination; 43.6% indicated that there was no change; and 14.3% indicated that they had no change or less bleeding than usual.

The study detected possible associations with reproductive history, hormonal status, demographics and changes in a person’s menstruation after vaccination. For example, women who had been pregnant were more likely to report heavy bleeding after inoculation with the vaccine, with a slight increase among those who had not given birth.

Effects

Some level of variation in your period — the number of days you bleed, the intensity of your flow, and the length of your cycle — is normal.

“Our menstrual cycles are not perfect clocks,” Alison Edelman, professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University (USA), told The New York Times. She also studied the effect of covid-19 vaccines on menstruation.

It’s possible that when vaccines activate the immune system, they also somehow trigger side effects in the endometrium, according to Alison. The endometrium lines the uterus and is expelled from the woman’s body during menstruation.

The authors of the study published in Science Advances also reaffirm that vaccination is one of the best ways to prevent covid-19, hospitalization and death from the disease.

